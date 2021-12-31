Steelers add still more players to Reserve/COVID-19 list

The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more starters to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday. The team announced starting inside linebacker Joe Schobert and starting defensive tackle Chris Wormley both have tested positive and are unlikely to play on Monday night against the Cleveland Browns.

Pittsburgh also placed reserve defensive lineman Daniel Archibong on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 list.

This is in addition to fellow defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs who is also on the COVID list.

The Steelers are looking to try to slow down Browns running back Nick Chubb minus several of the team’s best run defenders which is far less than ideal.

