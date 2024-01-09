State champs and record breakers: South Shore High School Football All-Scholastic Team

The South Shore once again proved it was hotbed for football in the fall of 2023.

Milton won the program's state title while Duxbury repeated as state champs in Div. 4. Hanover, Scituate, Marshfield and Carver also reached the state finals at Gillette Stadium. Blue Hills won its second state vocational title in the last three years.

So with all that team success, there were plenty of standout players. Ben Scalzi (Hanover), Patrick Miller (Milton), Tyler Lennox (Carver) and Mike Galligan (North Quincy) were all record-setting quarterbacks. James Curry (Braintree), Alex Barlow (Duxbury), Will Bostrom (Norwell), Jordan DePina (Rockland) and Caiden Montas (Blue Hills) put up some eye-popping rushing numbers.

TOP 10: Year of the turnaround + 2 champs: South Shore high school football rankings

Let's take a look at our All-Scholastics for the 2023 season.

FIRST TEAM

Clipper #8 WR Jackson Adams hangs onto the ball as Sachems DB Ryan Dibona tries to strip it from his hands. The Norwell Clippers host the Middleboro Sachems on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

JACKSON ADAMS

Norwell

Senior broke a school record with 9 interceptions this fall. ... Made 55 tackles and recovered two fumbles. ... As a receiver he finished with over 300 yards and 8 TDs. ... South Shore League All-Star also runs outdoor track and plays basketball. ... Most memorable season moment was winning the league title. ... Will run track at Babson College next year.

Cohasset running back Liam Appleton runs over Amesbury defender Michael Sanchez for a touchdown during a game on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

LIAM APPLETON

Cohasset

Senior played nearly every position for the Skippers. ... Three-time South Shore League All-Star scored 23 TDs this fall. ... Tallied 1,222 yards of offense (480 rushing, 742 receiving). ... Linebacker/cornerback had 40 tackles and four interceptions. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Mashpee twice. ... Will take a post-graduate year and play football next year. ... "Liam ranks in the top 1-2 best all-around athletes I have had the pleasure to coach," said Cohasset coach Pete Afanasiw.

Duxbury wins the MIAA Div. 4 state championship behind the running game of Alex Barlow who scored five touchdowns. Duxbury High and Scituate High play the MIAA Division 4 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday Dec. 1, 2023

ALEX BARLOW

Duxbury

Senior running back tied an MIAA Super Bowl record with 5 rushing TDs in a 62-33 win over Scituate in the Div. 4 final at Gillette Stadium. ... Ran 32 times for 275 yards in that win. ... Two-time state champion. ... Ran for 1,520 yards and 22 TDs this fall. ... Linebacker was also one of Duxbury's leading tacklers.

Scituate QB Jackson Belsan avoids a sack by Dragon Finn Carley. Duxbury High and Scituate High play the MIAA Division 4 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday Dec. 1, 2023

JACKSON BELSAN

Scituate

Senior quarterback helped lead the Sailors to the Div. 4 state final at Gillette Stadium. ... Threw for 2,400 yards and 27 TDs this fall. ... Was 11 of 16 passing for 269 yards with 5 TDs in a playoff win over Wayland. ... Patriot League All-Star. ... Also played on Scituate's boys hockey team, which reached the state final at TD Garden last winter.

Running back Jacob Bierenbroodspot stretches for another yard. Boston College High hosted Taunton in MIAA football tournament play on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

JACOB BIERENBROODSPOT

BC High

Senior running back tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards this season. ... Scored 14 TDs. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Taunton in the state tournament. ... Three-year starter also played defensive back. ... Also plays baseball. ... Will continue football career at Bentley University.

Clipper William Bostrom fights to break a Middleboro tackle. The Norwell Clippers host the Middleboro Sachems on the gridiron on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023

WILL BOSTROM

Norwell

Junior running back rushed for over 1,400 yards this fall. ... Led the Clippers with 12 TDs. ... Also plays basketball. ... Helped Norwell win the South Shore League Sullivan Division title. ... Most memorable season moment was throwing a big block against East Bridgewater. ... Helped Norwell finish 9-2 after going 4-7 in 2022.

Milton Wildcat captain Ben Caledonia in action against Scituate during the season opener which they soundly defeated the Sailors. Monday, Sept. 11, 2023

BEN CALEDONIA

Milton

Senior linebacker helped lead the Wildcats to the program's first state title. ... Topped the team with 87 tackles and 3 forced fumbles. ... Made 9 tackles for a loss. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Walpole at Gillette Stadium in the Div. 3 state championship game. ... Also runs track and plays lacrosse. ... Wants to study business or engineering in college.

Braintree's James Curry, a junior, hurdles over some blockers for a first down on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

JAMES CURRY

Braintree

Junior running back broke school records for rushing yards (1,750) and TDs (23) this fall. ... Breaking the TD record was his most memorable moment of the season. ... Stands at 6-1 and 230 pounds. ... Had 10 games with over 100 yards rushing. ... Bay State Conference All-Star ran for 288 yards and 4 TDs against New Bedford. ... Hauled in 15 receptions and also played linebacker. ... Also plays basketball and baseball.

Rockland quarterback Jordan DePina was tackled by Millbury's Tyler Vaccaro during a game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

JORDAN DePINA

Rockland

Senior quarterback ran for 1,234 yards and 20 TDs. ... Also threw for nearly 500 yards and five TDs. ... Returned a kick 80 yards for a TD. ... Ran for over 2,000 yards in his career. ... Most memorable season moment was rallying from down 21-7 to defeat Norwell. ... Also plays basketball and lacrosse. ... Wants to continue his football career in college. ... "We are not a playoff team/quarterfinalist without Jordan's athleticism and football savvy," said Rockland coach Nick Liquori.

Todd Egan of SSVT slips by Jacoree Brewington of Holbrook/Avon on his way to a touchdown in the second half on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023. Egan had a very productive day for the Vikings, scoring TDs by running and passing, and also keeping the pressure on the Bulldog defense by running QB keepers for big gains.

TODD EGAN

South Shore Tech

Senior broke the single-season record with 24 TDs (17 rushing, 7 passing). ... Rushed for 1,072 yards this fall and ran for 2,400 yards in his career. ... Most memorable season moment was a Thanksgiving Eve win over Holbrook/Avon as he tallied five TDs and 358 yards of offense. ... Played defensive back, returned kicks and was the Vikings kicker. ... Also plays lacrosse and basketball. ... Will play lacrosse at Chowan University in North Carolina and plans to study criminal justice.

Scituate Sailor Lawson Foley leaps to block a Duxbury pass to #13 Zach Falls for a big gain and first down. Duxbury High and Scituate High play the MIAA Division 4 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday Dec. 1, 2023

ZACH FALLS

Duxbury

Senior 6-4 receiver starred in Duxbury's Div. 4 Super Bowl win over Scituate, 62-33. ... Hauled in three catches for 121 yards and added a 65-yard punt return. ... Led Duxbury in catches (36), receiving yards (830) and receiving TDs (13). ... Missed most of his junior season with injury. ... Two-time state champ. ... Also plays lacrosse. ... Will play football at Williams College next year.

Sailor Lawson Foley fights to break a tackle by Dragon Neil MacKinnon. Duxbury High and Scituate High play the MIAA Division 4 State Championship at Gillette Stadium on Friday Dec. 1, 2023

LAWSON FOLEY

Scituate

Junior led the Sailors with 45 receptions for 835 yards. ... Hauled in 10 TDs and averaged 18.6 yards per catch. ... Added 47 tackles and a pair of interceptions on defense. ... Had his best game in a quarterfinal win over Holliston with 5 catches for 210 yards and 2 TDs. ... Also had 10 tackles and an interception. ... Patriot League All-Star.

North Quincy quarterback Mikey Galligan, left, fends off Quincy's Donovan O'Connell, right, during the annual Quincy, North Quincy high school Thanksgiving football game at Veterans Stadium in Quincy, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. Tom Gorman/For The Patriot Ledger

MIKE GALLIGAN

North Quincy

Junior quarterback owns multiple school passing records already. ... Threw for 238 yards and 3 TDs in a win over Quincy on Thanksgiving. ... Threw for 1,904 yards and 21 TDs (a single-season record) this season. ... Ran for over 300 yards and 7 TDs. ... Has a program-record 27 TD passes in his career. ... Had big games in victories over Pembroke (287 yards passing, 4 total TDs) and Plymouth North (4 passing TDs). ... Also plays lacrosse.

West Bridgewater co-captain James Harris leads the team onto the field before a game versus Amesbury on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

JAMES HARRIS

West Bridgewater

Senior quarterback rushed for 1,245 yards and 20 TDs this season. ... Added 590 yards passing and 7 TDs. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating East Bridgewater, 44-41, in the season opener. ... Member of West Bridgewater's fan section known as 'The Wildcat Bench.' ... Wants to major in finance and play college football.

Justin LaChance follows blocker Logan Watts as he carries the ball downfield.

JUSTIN LaCHANCE

Plymouth South

Senior safety was among the Panthers leaders in tackles, sacks and interceptions. ... Averaged over 10 yards per carry on offense with 9 rushing TDs. ... Also had 357 yards receiving and 4 TDs. ... Finished with over 500 yards on kick and punt returns. ... Most memorable season moment was nearly upsetting No. 2 Billerica as a No. 15 seed. ... Wants to become a doctor. ... "Justin may be the best two-way football player on the South Shore," said PS coach Darren Fruzzetti.

Carver quarterback Tyler Lennox carries the football in the Division 8 state title game versus West Boylston at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

TYLER LENNOX

Carver

Senior quarterback led the Crusaders to a Div. 8 state championship appearance at Gillette Stadium. ... Threw for 2,817 yards and 38 TDs with only 4 interceptions. ... Ran for an additional 5 TDs. ... Graduates with 6,534 career passing yards and 74 TDs. ... Plays basketball and enjoys fishing and skiing. ... Wants to play college football. ... "Tyler Lennox is a phenomenal football player," said Carver coach Ben Shuffain.

Marshfield's Tor Maas churns his legs to power his way into the end zone to give Marshfield the 28-13 lead over Plymouth North during third quarter action of their game in the Sweet 16 round of the Division 2 state tournament at Marshfield High on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. Marshfield would go on to win 55-34.

TOR MAAS

Marshfield

Junior quarterback helped the Rams reach the Div. 2 Super Bowl at Gillette Stadium. ... Threw for over 2,000 yards with a 19-4 TD-INT ratio. ... Ran for 566 yards and 7 TDs. ... Most memorable season moment was upsetting Catholic Memorial in the Div. 2 semifinals. ... Also plays baseball and is a member of the National Honor Society. ... "He makes the offense go," said Marshfield coach Chris Arouca.

Hanover's John McDonald tries to break a Foxboro tackle attempt during the Div. 5 state final at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

JOHN McDONALD

Hanover

Senior could play any position on the field. ... As a receiver, he hauled in 48 catches for 752 yards and 11 TDs. ... Also ran for three TDs. ... Graduates with 1,286 yards receiving and 25 total TDs on offense, 6 interceptions on defense and 90 extra-point kicks. ... Most memorable season moment was scoring a TD in the state final at Gillette Stadium. ... Also plays hockey and baseball. ... "Johnny is the complete football player," said Hanover coach Brian Kelliher.

Quarterback captain Patrick Miller hoists the winning trophy. Milton High wins the MIAA Division 3 State Championship beating Walpole at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023

PATRICK MILLER

Milton

Senior quarterback threw for 33 TDs and 2,564 yards in his lone year at the position. ... Those 33 TDs are a single-season program record. ... Led the Wildcats to a Div. 3 Super Bowl title, which was the first in program history, as he threw for four TDs in the win over Walpole. ... Also ran for three TDs. ... Was a defensive back on last year's team, which also reached the state final.

Blue Hills Regional Technical School senior captain Caiden Montas kisses the MVADA Small School Vocational Bowl trophy with senior captain Aidan Landers, #12, looking on, after defeating Tri-County, 44-7, Nov. 29, 2023.

CAIDEN MONTAS

Blue Hills

Senior captain rushed for over 1,000 yards in a season three times in his varsity career. ... Rushed for 1,651 yards and 18 TDs this fall. ... Also played safety. ... Most memorable season moment was winning the MVADA title. ... Won two vocational titles in his career. ... Also plays rugby. ... Criminal justice major. ... Wants to attend a four-year university and play college football.

Team captain and QB Tyler Nordstrom with his team during the National Anthem.The Weymouth Wildcats host the Hingham Harbormen in football on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023

TYLER NORDSTROM

Weymouth

Senior quarterback threw for over 1,500 yards and 19 TDs this season. ... Most memorable season moment was upsetting Lincoln-Sudbury to collect the Wildcats' first-ever playoff win. ... Threw for 295 yards and 5 TDs in a win over Braintree. ... Graduates as one of the best QBs in program history. ... Plans to major in finance in college. ... "Tyler was a great leader for our team this year," said Weymouth coach Michael Donovan.

Cardinal Spellman QB #2 Matt O'Donnell was looking for a receiver when he saw open ground and decided to run with St. Mary's Jacob Peterson giving chase. O'Donnell had a big day for the Cardinals running the ball, and this run went for a big gain on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

MATT O'DONNELL

Cardinal Spellman

Senior captain/QB did it all for the Cardinals. ... Threw for 747 yards and 9 TDs and rushed for over 1,000 yards and 13 TDs. ... Averaged 7 tackles per game and also accounted for a safety, fumble recovery and interception. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Bishop Fenwick. ... Lacrosse All-Scholastic. ... Will play lacrosse at St. Michael's College after graduation. ... "Matty is a special athlete and an even better kid," said Cardinal Spellman co-coach Ryan Donovan.

Abington's Connor Pease makes a catch during a game versus Stoneham on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

CONNOR PEASE

Abington

Senior defensive lineman led the Green Wave in tackles (9 per game), tackles for a loss (18 total), sacks (8) and passes defended (7). ... Key blocker and receiver at tight end. ... Captain was a four-year starter. ... National Honor Society student also plays lacrosse. ... "(Connor is a) great student-athlete and someone who will be missed greatly next year," said Abington coach Jim Kelliher.

Carver's Robert Peterson makes the catch in the Division 8 state title game versus West Boylston at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

ROBBIE PETERSON

Carver

Senior receiver hauled in 54 receptions for 946 yards and 19 TDs this fall. ... Most memorable season moment was catching a TD at Gillette Stadium in the Div. 8 final. ... Intercepted 5 passes on defense. .. Plays basketball and also coaches in a youth rec league. ... National Honor Society student wants to study biomedical engineering and play football in college. ... "Robbie's leadership and character is second to none," said Carver coach Ben Shuffain.

Hanover QB Ben Scalzi eludes a sack attempt by Foxboro's Brandon Mazenkas-O'Grady during the MIAA Division 5 state championship game at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

BEN SCALZI

Hanover

Senior quarterback threw 41 TD passes and led the Hawks to the Div. 5 state final at Gillette Stadium. ... Over 25 games, he threw for 5,728 yards and 70 TDs. ... Scored 80 total TDs in his career. ... Completed 70 percent of his passes. ... Was a First Team All-Scholastic last year. ... Plans on taking a post-graduate year. ... "Ben is a dynamic QB who understands what the defense is giving him," said Hanover coach Brian Kelliher.

Marshfield's Davin True is stopped at the line of scrimmage during the Div. 2 state final against King Philip at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023.

DAVIN TRUE

Marshfield

Junior running back ran for 1,179 yards and 23 TDs. ... Averaged 5.5 yards per carry. ... Patriot League All-Star also hauled in 18 receptions for 179 yards and a TD. ... Led the Rams in touches. ... Helped Marshfield reach the Div. 2 state final at Gillette Stadium. ... "Everyone tries to take him away, but he runs hard consistently,' said Marshfield coach Chris Arouca.

SECOND TEAM

Bridgewater-Raynham's Amin Abbassi makes the catch during a game versus Middleboro on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022.

AMIN ABBASSI

Bridgewater-Raynham

Senior two-way starter was a three-time Southeast Conference All-Star. ... Linebacker was the SEC MVP this fall after collecting over 100 tackles and 7 sacks in 9 games. ... Most memorable season moment was leading warmups at practice as a captain. ... Wants to play football in college.

Whitman-Hanson's Cam Beltramini ties to get the first down but is wrapped up by Scituate's Wyllys Ames during first quarter action of their game at Scituate High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

CAM BELTRAMINI

Whitman-Hanson

Senior tallied 681 yards of offense and 6 TDs. ... Made 26 tackles and had 4 interceptions from his cornerback spot. ... Caught the winning TD with 11 seconds remaining against Pembroke. ... Most memorable season moment was upsetting Plymouth South.

Blue Hills' James Bennett (54) and Adam Landers (12) celebrate after Landers scored during Wednesday’s game against Bristol-Plymouth.

JAMES BENNETT

Blue Hills

Senior captain and offensive lineman paved the way for three 1,000-yard rushers. ... Played left tackle this season after playing center for two years. ... Three-time Mayflower League champion. ... Also plays hockey and rugby. ... Will join the electrical union upon graduation.

Mehki Bryan gets pushed out of bounds in the end zone by Stangs Gorgio Salem before he can get his feet down to score. The Hanover Hawks hosted Bishop Stang Spartans in MIAA football action on Friday Nov. 10, 2023

MEHKI BRYAN

Hanover

Senior receiver/defensive end hauled in 42 receptions for 846 yards and 10 TDs. ... Tallied 49 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and 3 sacks on defense. ... Returned a fumble for a TD. ... Helped lead the Hawks to a Div. 5 state final appearance.

Tristan Camarra, Blue Hills

TRISTAN CAMARRA

Blue Hills

Junior was dominant on the offensive and defensive lines. ... Stands at 6-foot and 245 pounds. ... Has led the team in tackles for a loss each of the last two seasons. ... Had 5 sacks and 7 tackles for a loss. ... Also is the Warriors' backup QB.

Eagles QB Carter Carroll scrambles looking for an open receiver down field. Boston College High hosted Taunton in MIAA football tournament play on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

CARTER CARROLL

BC High

Junior quarterback threw 25 TD passes and passed for more than 2,500 yards. ... Both of those were among the state leaders in Div. 1. ... Member of Model UN. ... Helped Eagles reach the Div. 1 quarterfinals.

Jordan Cioffi of Holbrook/Avon, manages to thread his way through the South Shore Voc Tech defensive line, and his tough run shook him loose to take it to the house for a Bulldog score on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

JORDAN CIOFFI

Holbrook/Avon

Senior rushed for 1,944 yards and 15 TDs on 342 carries despite standing at 5-8 and 160 pounds. ... Most memorable season moment was a "gritty" win against Cape Cod Tech. ... Commentator on Holbrook High basketball games and wants to pursue a career in media.

Milton wide receiver, captain Ferris Collins looks for a hole to run through the Dartmouth line. Milton High hosted Dartmouth in MIAA playoff football action on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023

FERRIS COLLINS

Milton

Senior receiver/defensive back helped the Wildcats win the Div. 3 state title. ... Hauled in 24 receptions for 390 yards and 6 TDs. ... Intercepted 3 passes on defense and collected 53 tackles.

Cardinal Spellman's Jay Comeau scores a touchdown on special teams running past Martha's Vineyard defender Rebel Dos Santos during game on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

JAY COMEAU

Cardinal Spellman

Senior did a little of everything for Cardinals. ... Had 485 yards receiving and 8 TD catches. ... Also ran for a TD and returned a kick for a score. ... Intercepted 2 passes and was 27 of 30 on PATs. ... Wants to play football in college.

Plymouth North captains Dayton Costa, Sean King, and Shamus Whiting hold up the Battle of the Rock trophy.

DAYTON COSTA

Plymouth North

Senior linebacker led the Blue Eagles in tackles each of the last two games. ... Two-time Patriot League All-Star made 102 tackles this season. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Plymouth South on Thanksgiving. ... Captain wants to play football in college.

Quarterback Jarred Daughtry during Stoughton High School football practice on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

JARRED DAUGHTRY

Stoughton

Senior captain graduates as the school's all-time leader in passing TDs. ... Threw for 1,500 yards and 12 TDs this season while rushing for 400 yards and a TD. ... Intercepted 5 passes, one of which he returned for a score.

Randolph's Nathanyel Gomes Correia tries to push through the tackle of the Cohasset defense during third quarter action of their game at Cohasset Middle High School on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. Cohasset would go on to win 43-6.

NATHANYEL GOMES-CORREIA

Randolph

Junior had a breakout season by rushing 136 times for 1,272 yards and 14 TDs. ... Captain also excels in the classroom. ... "It is no secret our best player is also one of the best in the classroom," said Randolph coach Jonathan Marshall.

Middleboro's Nate Goodine carries the football and was tackled by Abington defender Michael Reilly during a game on Friday, October 27, 2023.

NATE GOODINE

Middleboro

Senior played quarterback, receiver and defensive back. ... Threw 11 TD passes, ran for 6 and caught a TD pass. ... "True leader, teammates just play hard for him," said Middleboro coach Pat Kingman.

Plymouth South's Gio Lynch-Ruberio grabs the facemark of Scituate’s Charlie Hartwell for the penalty during third quarter action of their game at Plymouth South High on Friday, Oct. 14, 2023. Scituate would go on to win 48-21.

CHARLIE HARTWELL

Scituate

Senior receiver/linebacker helped the Sailors reach the Div. 4 state final. ... Hauled in 35 receptions for 544 yards and 8 TDs. ... Patriot League All-Star had 3 catches for 108 yards and 2 TDs against Whitman-Hanson.

Carver's Jameson Helms was tackled by West Boylston's Paul Lankanski in the Division 8 state title game at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

JAMESON HELMS

Carver

Senior running back tallied 764 yards of offense and 13 offensive TDs. ... Made 86 tackles (18 tackles for a loss) and returned an interception for a TD. ... Most memorable season moment was walking into Gillette Stadium for the Div. 8 Super Bowl.

Duxbury's Jack Johnson, second from right, blocks a Hanover defender to give Chris Walsh, left, some running room during the high school football season opener at Duxbury High School, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

JACK JOHNSON

Duxbury

Senior offensive lineman helped the Dragons boast an explosive offense. ... Two-time state champion. ... Also a standout on the defensive line.

Dragons QB Trevor Jones tries to avoid a sack by Hingham's Pat Ryan. The Hingham Harbormen hosted the Duxbury Dragons on the gridiron Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

TREVOR JONES

Duxbury

Junior become Duxbury's starting QB midway through the season and led the Dragons to a Div. 4 title repeat. ... Threw for 158 yards and 2 TDs and ran for 61 yards in the Duxbury's 62-33 win over Scituate at Gillette Stadium. ... Totaled 26 TDs this fall (20 passing, 6 rushing). ... Also a standout basketball player.

Gio Joseph runs on a sweep play for Marshfield. The Marshfield Rams take on King Phillip High's Warriors in the Div II MIAA Championships at Gillette Stadium on Thursday Nov. 30, 2023

GIO JOSEPH

Marshfield

Junior cornerback intercepted 4 passes and returned 2 for touchdowns. ... Also returned a kickoff for a TD. ... Patriot League All-Star. ... Most memorable season moment was returning the opening kickoff for a TD against Catholic Memorial in the Div. 2 semifinals.

Canton quarterback Owen Lane passes the football during a game versus Oliver Ames on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.

OWEN LANE

Canton

Senior QB rushed for 658 yards and 9 TDs. ... Threw for 644 yards and 8 TDs. ... Also had 46 tackles, 23 of which were for a loss, and 1 interception. ... Two-time Hockomock League All-Star. ... Averaged 32 yards per punt.

Cohasset junior Declan Lee gets in position upfield after making the initial block in an offensive line/ linebacker drill during football practice at Cohasset High School on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

DECLAN LEE

Cohasset

Senior linebacker led the Skippers in tackles each of the last two seasons with over 100 each fall. ... Two-time South Shore League All-Star also played on the offensive line. ... Led Cohasset to consecutive semifinal appearances. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Mashpee, 42-0, in the pouring rain.

Carver's Derek Lopes makes the catch in the Division 8 state title game versus West Boylston at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

DEREK LOPES

Carver

Senior receiver averaged 24.6 yards per reception. ... Hauled in 32 catches for 786 yards and 8 TDs. ... Returned a punt for a TD and had 10 2-point conversions. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Cohasset in overtime.

Pembroke Titan receiver Will McNamara scores a touchdown in a preseason football scrimmage at Norwell on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.

WILL McNAMARA

Pembroke

Senior graduates as Pembroke's all-time leading receiver with 75 receptions for 1,813 yards. ... Stands at 6-4 and 210 pounds. ... Caught 36 passes for 754 yards and 6 TDs this fall despite missing 2 games. ... Most memorable season moment was rallying from a 21-7 deficit on Thanksgiving to defeat Silver Lake.

Cameron Monteiro and parents walk through a tunnel as Brockton High School senior football players, cheerleaders and marching band honored in pregame ceremony on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

CAMERON MONTEIRO

Brockton

Four-year varsity starter tallied 637 yards of offense this fall. ... Played a big role on special teams as a punter and returner. ... Will continue his football career at the University of Pittsburgh.

Abington's A.J. Nash makes a catch and was tackled by Stoneham's Logan Tran during a game on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

A.J. NASH

Abington

Senior safety/running back was one of the Green Wave's leaders in tackles and rushing yards. ... Also was a punter and kick returner. ... Most memorable season moment was ending his football career with a win on Thanksgiving in coach Jim Kelliher's final game.

West Bridgewater's Christian Packard was tackled by Amebury's Aiden Donovan during a game on Friday, Nov. 10, 2023.

CHRISTIAN PACKARD

West Bridgewater

Senior captain starred on offense and defense. ... Fullback rushed 68 times for 451 yards and 4 TDs. ... Linebacker collected 88 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss and one defensive TD. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating rival East Bridgewater.

Christian Pike, Weymouth

CHRISTIAN PIKE

Weymouth

Senior right tackle helped the Wildcats rush for 1,424 yards and average 4.8 yards per carry. ... First-year starter's most memorable season moment was winning a playoff game. ... "His drastic improvement this offseason was key for our success up front," said Weymouth coach Michael Donovan.

Eagles receiver Marshall Rice makes a cut to avoid a tackle. Boston College High hosted Taunton in MIAA football tournament play on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023

MARSHALL RICE

BC High

Senior receiver/defensive back tallied over 1,000 all-purpose yards. ... Led the team in interceptions. ... Most memorable season moment was defeating Taunton in the playoffs. ... Will play football at Trinity College next year.

Quincy High senior running back Gabe Rodrigues at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

GABRIEL RODRIGUES

Quincy

Senior running back and defensive lineman also served as a captain for the Presidents. ... Multi-time Patriot League All-Star and Patriot Ledger All-Scholastic.

Milton wide receiver Ronan Sammon leaps over Dartmouth's Markus Andrews while trying to get into the end zone during a playoff game at Milton on Nov. 9. The Wildcats scored on the next play.

RONAN SAMMON

Milton

Sophomore receiver had 6 catches for 75 yards and a pair of TDs in the Div. 3 state final win over Walpole. ... Finished the season with 72 catches for 1,058 yards and 14 TDs. ... Had 6 catches for 124 yards and 2 TDs in a 37-14 win over Westfield in the Div. 3 semifinals.

Running back Bolu Sotonwa carries the football during Middleboro High School practice on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

CORNELIUS 'BOLU' SOTONWA

Middleboro

Senior's most memorable season moment was rushing for 275 yards and 4 TDs on his birthday in a win over Abington. ... Ran for 882 yards and 9 TDs. ... Also had a pair of receiving TDs. ... Wants to run track & field in college.

Running back Will St. Pierre is one step ahead of Dragons tackle Jack Rees. The Hingham Harbormen hosted the Duxbury Dragons on the gridiron Friday, Oct. 27, 2023

WILL ST. PIERRE

Hingham

Senior was the Patriot League Keenan Division MVP. ... Totaled 1,737 all-purpose yards and 15 TDs. ... Rushed for 1,103 yards and 13 TDs. ... Ran for 133 yards and 2 TDs and also returned a kick 80 yards for a score against Silver Lake. ... Will attend Lehigh University next year.

Special teams player Terran Williams scores a touchdown during a game versus Millbury on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

TERRAN WILLIAMS

Rockland

Senior was a big play waiting to happen. ... Tallied over 600 yards of offense and scored four TDs. ... Returned a kick 85 yards for a TD. ... Most memorable season moment was winning in the first round of the Div. 7 playoffs.

Shane Wright, Archbishop Williams

SHANE WRIGHT

Archbishop Williams

Senior rushed 120 times for 1,140 yards and 12 TDs in 9 games. ... Also made 67 tackles with 2 interceptions and 2 sacks. ... Tallied 321 yards of offense and 5 TDs against East Bridgewater. ... Led the Bishops in tackles and rushing.

HONORABLE MENTION

Matt Begin, Blue Hills

James Callahan, Carver

Chris Cavino, Randolph

A.J. Cicerone, Milton

Nic Cupples, Marshfield

Nathan Ehui, Milton

Andrew Falk, Middleboro

Mauricio Gaytan, Cardinal Spellman

Braden Gilligan, Silver Lake

Kevin Gray, Quincy

Tim Heath, East Bridgewater

Ty Holmes, West Bridgewater

Jack Luccarelli, Norwell

Liam Pearl, Stoughton

Joe Pendergast, Braintree

Michael Phinney, North Quincy

Carter Rae, Norwell

Willy Robinson, Scituate

Nick Tiani, Hull

Dante Tordiglione, Weymouth

Caleb Tripp, Bridgewater-Raynham

Luke Turco, Brockton

Sam Wien, Duxbury

Shamus Whiting, Plymouth North

Ahmad Wiggins, Brockton

Michael Wildfire, Cohasset

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore high school football All-Scholastic team