Moments removed from Super Bowl loss, Marshfield football's breakout stars plotting return

FOXBORO — Tor Maas admitted he didn't have any expectations at the outset of his junior season.

But here he stood at the end of it, on the turf at Gillette Stadium.

Surely he was disappointed in the Marshfield High football team's 42-14 loss to unbeaten King Philip -- last year's runner-up -- in the Division 2 Super Bowl Thursday night, but the Rams' first-year starting quarterback glanced at junior running back Davin True -- a fellow breakout star who "gave all (he) could give” and "wasn’t himself," said head coach Chris Arouca, due to a knee injury suffered two weeks ago -- and reassured this was just a building block.

“We have a lot to build on next year, obviously," said Maas, who orchestrated the Rams to posting 40-plus points in each of the seven games prior to their 23-21 loss to Duxbury on Thanksgiving. "We have a lot of guys coming back. Unfinished business. We have to come back stronger next year and finish.”

In Thursday's Super Bowl, Mass completed 11 of his 23 passes for 105 yards and 1 TD and True, who was limited in practice all week, was capped to just nine carries for 19 yards as the Marshfield offense totaled an uncharacteristic figure of 203 yards of offense and was shut out in the second half.

The King Philip defense, which relinquished 72 total points in its 11 games prior, was quite the roadblock.

“They’re really, really good on offense, defense and special teams. When they had chances to make plays, they made them and we didn’t. That’s what it came down to," Arouca said of King Philip, which compiled 447 yards of total offense (281 rushing, 166 passing) and 23 first downs to Marshfield's four. "Can’t leave plays on the field in a state-final game.”

Maas broke four tackles on back-to-back runs to set up a scoring chance on the doorstep of the end zone, and junior receiver Charlie Carroll (20 total yards, 2 TDs) capped the drive off with a 2-yard touchdown run as Marshfield knotted things at 14 with 4:13 to play in the first half.

King Philip responded just one minute later as senior quarterback Thomas McLeish hit senior receiver David Holland in stride over the top for a 42-yard TD strike to hand the Warriors a 21-14 edge at the break. KP received the ball to open the third quarter, and scored a flurry of 21 unanswered points in the second half.

“You try to look back and take a second after the season and remember the process of getting here and all the work that goes into it," said Arouca. "The knee-jerk reaction right after a tough loss in the state finals is to be upset, but they played as hard as they could.”

Marshfield came into play Thursday night two weeks removed from its high mark of the season, a thrilling 52-40 upset of reigning champ Catholic Memorial on Nov. 18. True rushed for three TDs and Mass connected with receiver Jake Brilliant for two scores as the Rams outscored CM by a 24-6 margin in the second half to pull away late.

That result brewed after the team suffered two high-profile losses to St. John's Prep (41-20) and Methuen (27-24) before rattling off nine straight wins. All of that came with a first-year starter under center.

“I wasn’t really sure what to think (of assuming the starting quarterback job)," Maas said. "After Week 3, we saw what we could do and it showed.”

The team will graduate Nate Russell, Nic Cupples, Reid Bergamesca, Thomas Kelly, Anthony Maragiello, Nick Fallon, Jadon Silva, Brady Bogni, Justin Lemire, John McAlpine (who recovered a fumble in the Super Bowl), Dominic Devitt, Liam Palmer, Quinn Eraklis, Dan McTiernan and Griffin Burhoe in the offseason.

“The highlight of the year was the journey all year long," Arouca said. "The senior class had a lot of conflicts, there’s only 15 of them, and they hung with it. They got better and better all year and, unfortunately, tonight it didn’t go the way we wanted it to.”

