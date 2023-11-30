'A football town now': Appearance in Div. 8 Super Bowl a sign of Carver High's new era

FOXBORO — There was a time not long ago that Carver High paired with Kingston-based private school Sacred Heart to form a football program.

Despite a yearly question of size -- both physically and number of rostered players -- swirling around training camp at the start of every season when Sacred Heart closed in 2020, the Crusaders proceeded to stand on their own.

In just three years' time, Carver stood the tallest it ever has.

When second-year head coach Ben Shuffain walked off the field at Gillette Stadium Wednesday night, he didn't view his team's 41-7 loss to juggernaut West Boylston -- last year's Div. 7 champ -- in the Div. 8 Super Bowl as the peak of a one-year wonder.

“It’s just the beginning," Shuffain said. "We’re just getting started ... Carver is a football town now. The send-off was great – we had three sections filled with fans. The community wants this. The town wants this. The school wants this. We’re here to stay.”

This season, Carver ran through the regular season undefeated to earn the South Shore League Tobin Division title for the first time since 2000 and came into Wednesday's final scoring 40-plus points in 10 of its 11 games (excluding a 56-0 loss on Thanksgiving in which the starters rested). Last season, the Crusaders finished with an 3-8 record.

“I don’t think anyone ever could’ve pictured Carver football playing at Gillette Stadium for a state championship," said senior quarterback Tyler Lennox, the school's all-time leading passer who tossed for a record 2,711 yards, 37 touchdowns and 4 interceptions this season. "It was nice to build up the program and leave the underclassmen here to do something with it and keep it where it’s at.”

Carver opened the scoring in Wednesday's Super Bowl, as Lennox hooked up with senior wideout Robbie Peterson for a diving TD grab from 4 yards out to put the Crusaders ahead 7-0 after a successful PAT from Nate Dirado with 6:25 to play in the first quarter.

More: MIAA Super Bowl coverage: Live updates from Division 1 - Xaverian vs. St. John's Prep

From then on, West Boylston scored 41 unanswered points, amassed 413 yards of total offense (including 359 rushing yards) and followed both Connor Muldoon's 3 TDs and a suffocating pass rush to the title win.

In the loss, Carver totaled 122 total yards, eight first downs (to West Boylston's 23) and zero conversions on third down (to West Boylston's five in six attempts).

"Just, any other year (for a better matchup), right? That team’s just better than us, top to bottom," Shuffain said. "Good first drive, but you play a team in December that can pound the rock for four quarters, it’s going to catch up with you. One more year in the weight room, maybe that would’ve changed things. We’ll see what happens next year.”

Carver head coach Ben Shuffain, comforts his player Jameson Helms at the conclusion of the Division 8 state title game versus West Boylston at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023.

The No. 2 Crusaders coasted to postseason wins over No. 15 Franklin County Tech (55-0), No. 7 KIPP Academy (49-27) and No. 3 Hoosac Valley (44-0) leading up to the Super Bowl.

“It hurts right now after a big loss, but I can’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished and how we turned this team around," senior receiver Jameson Helms. "I owe it all to the players and coaches.”

More: A tale of two crowns and more: Boys soccer final top 10 ranking

“Overall, it was a very successful season," Shuffain said. "You can’t take anything away from the guys, they fought all year. ... “Our goal (in January) was to get here. We got to our goal.”

The Crusaders will graduate 16 seniors in the offseason: Lennox, Peterson, Helms, Dirado, receiver J.J Grimes, defensive back Jonathan Frates, running back Pat Attaya, receiver Derek Lopes, RB/DB Brandon Gainey, RB/DB Dylan Hurney, WR/DB Kyle Kelle, cornerback Cam Allain, lineman Tyler Swain, lineman Brian Quimby, lineman Shawn Williams and lineman James Callahan.

"I’ll always remember how awesome this senior class was: great quarterback, great skill guys, good toughness. Weight room gym rats," Shuffain said. "They all bought in from Day 1 when I took over.”

“I gave everything I’ve had to this program for four years. It’s been a blast," Lennox said. "I went from not being a great player to (scoring) 40 touchdowns. It’s been an incredible ride. I’m forever grateful for all my coaches and the players I played alongside.”

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Carver football seniors left a legacy of improvement in Super Bowl