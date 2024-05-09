Star Spangled Slammer coming to Palestine

May 8—Get ready for all the adrenaline you can handle, as the hard hitting wrestlers of the Warrior Wrestling Alliance are descending upon Palestine this weekend for the event of the summer, the Star Spangled Slammer.

The Star Spangled Slammer is set for 7 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Texas Army National Guard building, 601 Armory Road in Palestine.

The event promises to be a night filled with family fun, high stakes antics and a little smack talk, and is being jointly produced by the WWA, American Legion Post 85, VFW Post 8924 and the Texas Army National Guard, the event promises to be a rowdy and fun time for all.

Wrestling fans have three different packages to choose from, with general admission tickets starting at $10 for adults, $5 for children. Active military members with ID and children under 5 will receive free entry.

For the true wrestling fan, the WWA offers a VIP package with a meet and greet with the wrestlers for $15. And, for wrestling fanatics, there is WWA Fan Experience package, which gives you access to view all the WWA title belts, as well as being able to walk through the wrestlers introduction area before making your way to the middle of the ring, all for the low price of $20.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. for general admission, 5 p.m. for the VIP package and 4 p.m. for the WWA fan experience.

Funds raised will go to benefit Anderson County youth through several causes, which the VFW and American Legions donate to every year. According to American Legion Post 85 Commander Brian Alston, the Legion donates to several worthy organizations for senior scholarship funds, such as the Lions Club.

For more information and to purchase tickets, you can contact the VFW at 903-723-2251, or Commander Alston with the American Legion at 903-948-6931.