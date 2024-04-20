The star of Iowa State football's spring game? Freshman running back Dylan Lee

AMES – Perhaps the biggest highlight of the Iowa State football team’s annual spring game on Saturday came from true freshman Dylan Lee.

The young running back took a handoff from quarterback Connor Moberly and ran to the center of the field. Lee, who was met by a wall of defenders, quickly darted to his right toward the sidelines and took off up the field for what turned into a 17-yard touchdown.

“He’s good at that,” said Iowa State starting quarterback Rocco Becht. “He has good vision. So he’s able to see where he’s bouncing out and he has that acceleration to get to the outside.”

Lee’s run to the end zone was the only touchdown of the day for the Cyclones. It was maybe the biggest play of the day by the biggest star of the day. Lee finished with a game-high 80 yards on the ground. He also caught one pass and gave Iowa State fans a glimpse of what could come later this fall.

Iowa State running back Dylan Lee (25) scored the only touchdown of the day during ISU's annual spring game on Saturday.

“I’m comfortable with him anywhere,” Becht said. “And I’m excited to see where we’re able to put him.”

The Cyclones have always hoped for big things out of Lee, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound native of Gilbert, Ariz. Lee was ranked the 65th-best running back nationally by ESPN as a three-star prospect in high school. He was a star prep player who rushed for 3,594 rushing yards in his final two high school seasons, even averaging nearly eight yards per carry.

He could also be a star in the making in college. Lee graduated early from high school and enrolled over the winter to get a jumpstart on his college career. That time in Ames has allowed him to showcase his versatile skillset as a strong ball carrier and pass catcher. While those traits have been impressive, his biggest attribute is his motor.

“I think the first week of practice, there wasn’t a slow moment for him,” Becht said. “He goes full speed, 100% every single rep. No matter if he was doing it right or wrong, he was going 100%.”

That was apparent Saturday. Lee was the offensive star of the show and maybe even the entire game, averaging 4.7 yards per carry including a 22-yard run. He got the bulk of the reps with many of Iowa State’s offensive stars, including Becht and Abu Sama III, the likely starter at running back for the Cyclones, watching from the sidelines.

“He had a great day today, that’s for sure,” said Iowa State linebacker Caleb Bacon. “So, he’ll be fun to watch.”

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said after the game he wanted to allow some of his young players to get on the field to see how they perform. Lee certainly made the most of his chances. After the game, Campbell was asked if there was anything for fans to take away from the offense in Saturday’s scrimmage.

Campbell originally said there wasn’t. Then, he backtracked and acknowledged Lee and his breakout performance.

“Dylan Lee’s talented,” Campbell said. “And I think he had a really great spring.”

Iowa State true freshmen aren’t allowed to speak to the media. But Lee’s teammates and coach raved about how he did this spring. Lee did so well that he could find a way on the field this fall, even with Iowa State already boasting a room full of talent at the running back spot, including Sama and Carson Hansen.

Both of them contributed in big ways for Iowa State last season. But Lee may give them another option in 2024.

“There will be a lot of competition come fall camp,” Campbell said. “But, I think Dylan’s been a guy that’s certainly flashed throughout the spring and it was great to watch him kind of stack a great finish.”

Campbell was impressed with the maturity Lee came in with as a freshman who quickly adjusted to college life and made a fast impact on the program. He also likes Lee’s strength, size, vision and ability to make plays after hits.

There could be even more to come from Lee who is likely just scratching the surface of his potential. With more practices and opportunities coming Lee’s way, he could become an important part of Iowa State’s offense.

“He’s awesome,” Becht said. “What he’s been able to do as an earlycomer, coming into spring, not a lot of guys can do that and produce good football. He’s progressed every single day, every single week and he’s just going to get better until the fall and throughout the summer with the coaches that we have.”

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports enterprise and features reporter, has been working at the newspaper since 2008. He's the 2018, 2020 and 2023 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at tbirch@dmreg.com or 515-284-8468.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State football spring game 2024: Freshman RB Dylan Lee stands out