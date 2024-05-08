Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 2, Game 2 live updates: Florida Panthers vs Boston Bruins

It’s only Game 2 of their second-round series, but what happens Wednesday night could very easily mark a critical point for the Florida Panthers’ run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Win, and they are tied 1-1 in the best-of-7 series with the Boston Bruins.

Lose, and they’ll find themselves in an 0-2 hole with the next two games being played in Boston.

So, yeah, the Panthers know the importance of this one at Amerant Bank Arena.

Will they execute? Will they clean up the sloppy play that stymied them in their Game 1 loss? We’re about to find out.

Puck drop for Game 2 is 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN.

Follow along throughout the game for score updates, analysis and commentary.

Series recap and look ahead

▪ Game 1: The Bruins scored goals on each of their final three shots of the second period and never looked back to beat the Panthers 5-1 on Monday at Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena.

Boston goaltender Jeremy Swayman made 38 saves, including stopping all 16 Panthers shots that came his way in the third period.

▪ Game 2: Tonight

▪ Game 3: Friday, Boston’s TD Garden, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV and MAX

▪ Game 4: Sunday, Boston’s TD Garden, 6:30 p.m., TBS, truTV and MAX

▪ Game 5 (if necessary): May 14, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 6 (if necessary): May 17, Boston’s TD Garden, Time and TV network TBD

▪ Game 7 (if necessary): May 19, Sunrise’s Amerant Bank Arena, Time and TV network TBD

