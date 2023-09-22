St. Xavier football standout Carter Guillaume's goal: Win state titles in multiple sports

It was barely a week after his St. Xavier High School football team had been eliminated from the playoffs last season that Carter Guillaume was knocking on the door of Tigers wrestling coach Efren Quirino.

Quirino understands the rigors of the sport and encourages football players to take some time off before joining the wrestling squad.

But Guillaume doesn’t like to sit around.

“A week after football ends, he’s wanting to go wrestle, and we’re going to a top tournament,” Quirino said. “I said, ‘Man, let’s give it some time and get you back in the room and drilling again and get your legs under you.’ He’s like, ‘No, I really want to go to this tournament.’ … It just goes back to that mentality he has: ‘I want to compete and do my best and let it fly and see what happens.’”

It's just one example of the mentality that has made Guillaume a two-sport star at St. X. The senior offensive lineman is a big reason the Tigers (3-1) are ranked No. 1 in Class 6A entering Friday’s 8 p.m. showdown against rival Trinity (2-3) at L&N Stadium.

“I definitely need rest, but I like being with my team and showing them that I’m going to show up for them,” Guillaume said. “I didn’t want to take time off and look like I was just enjoying myself. I always like to go.”

St. Xavier High School senior Carter Guillaume (56) is a center on the football team and a state champion wrestler.

Guillaume — 6-foot-2, 275 pounds — received second-team All-State honors from The Courier Journal last season as an offensive lineman and has committed to play football at Southeast Missouri State.

Guillaume also has wrestled since he was 6 years old and likely could have pursued that sport in college after winning the state championship at 285 pounds last season. Guillaume said he talked to wrestling coaches at Bellarmine University but never received a scholarship offer in the sport.

“In wrestling, Kentucky doesn’t get a lot of exposure because it’s not seen as one of the powerhouse states,” Guillaume said. “I didn’t think I could wrestle Division I on a scholarship. And I love football and wrestling, but I had a better opportunity to play college football.”

Guillaume played left tackle last season but was moved to center this year.

St. X football coach Kevin Wallace noted college coaches who recruit offensive linemen look at height as a key factor, with Guillaume’s 6-2 frame considered on the lower end. But Guillaume has other traits that have helped him succeed.

“He’s undersized in terms of height, so there’s a lot of other things you have to like to get past that because 6-2 linemen aren’t exactly the crème de la crème of recruits at this point,” Wallace said. “He’s athletic, very strong and plays with violent hands. And every little ‘it factor’ you can have to make others around you better, he possesses.”

Wallace and Quirino said Guillaume’s athleticism sets him apart from other competitors his size.

“Offensive linemen, everybody is, ‘Ha, ha, ha. They’re just big ol’ fat guys,’” Wallace said. “Well, no, they’re not anymore. Think about the type of athletic freaks you’re blocking in college and in the NFL, guys that are coming off the edge.”

Guillaume’s prowess was on display at last season’s State Wrestling Championships, when he beat top-seeded Stephen Whitehead of Madison Southern 2-1 in the 285-pound final.

St. X's Carter Guillaume celebrates after winning the KHSAA 285-pound weight class state championship in February 2023. Guillaume also plays offensive line for the Tigers.

Guillaume earned the winning point when Whitehead was penalized for stalling.

“A lot of the heavyweights just like to sit around and wait for stuff to happen so they can use their weight to lay on people,” Guillaume said. “I like to get to my shots and get the big guys moving and get them tired. The third period is when I really get them. I like setting shots up and shooting outside and getting out from under them.”

Wrestling techniques also help him on the football field, Guillaume added.

“When I fire off the ball, my goal is to get my hands inside of the defensive lineman’s pads,” he said. “If they have my chest, I don’t have any power. And if they do get their hands on my chest, certain wrestling moves work with football to get those hands off and replace them.”

When he’s not on the football field or wrestling mat, Guillaume enjoys tinkering with cars. He owns a 1983 Jeep CJ-7 and a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

“My grandpa had a Corvette when I was growing up, and I was always around that,” Guillaume said. “And my dad and I like going to watch drag racing.”

But for now, Guillaume is focused on his senior year at St. X and attempting what he called “the triple” — winning a state football title, repeating as a state wrestling champion and capturing a state powerlifting crown.

Don’t bet against him.

“He’ll be ready and knocking on my door the week after football is over,” Quirino said.

