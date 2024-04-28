St Mirren 1-2 Rangers: Key stats

St Mirren have lost their last three games in the Scottish Premiership, their last joint longest losing streak was from 28 November 2023 to 6 December 2023.

Rangers have scored in 31 of their 34 games, more often than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Mikael Mandron has scored eight goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other St Mirren player in the Scottish Premiership.