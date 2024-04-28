Advertisement

St Mirren 1-2 Rangers: Key stats

BBC

  • St Mirren have lost their last three games in the Scottish Premiership, their last joint longest losing streak was from 28 November 2023 to 6 December 2023.

  • Rangers have scored in 31 of their 34 games, more often than any other team in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Mikael Mandron has scored eight goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other St Mirren player in the Scottish Premiership.

  • James Tavernier has assisted nine goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Rangers player in the Scottish Premiership.