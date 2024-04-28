St Mirren 1-2 Rangers: What the manager said

Rangers manager Philippe Clement praised the "mentality" of his team as they secured a 2-1 victory in Paisley against spirited hosts St Mirren.

The three points took the Ibrox side level at the top of the Scottish Premiership before leaders Celtic kicked-off away to Dundee later in the afternoon.

"A very important three points," Clement told BBC Scotland. "It is important to keep taking three points in an away game where it is always difficult circumstances against a team with nothing to lose any more and is going into the fight.

"So my team also went into the fight and, at the end, we were also more efficient."

Clement insisted he was not thinking of how his side's win might put pressure on their city rivals.

"I am only busy with Rangers," he added. "It is maybe not our best game of the season, but the team showed a lot of character, a lot of resilience, a lot of belief also when it was 1-1 to go for the second goal and also to go for a third.

"We need to continue in our next four finals in the league - and the final in the cup. I am confident in the mentality of the team."