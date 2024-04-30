St. Louis native Joaquin Buckley set to fight in co-main event at UFC St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – The UFC comes to St. Louis on May 11 at the Enterprise Center for UFC Fight Night and, now, it will feature St. Louis-native Joaquin Buckley.
Wednesday, UFC CEO Dana White announced a welterweight fight between Buckley and Nursulton Ruziboev would be added to the card as a co-main event.
The announcement was made shortly after Buckley confronted White at a UFC 300 press conference in Las Vegas in hopes of being added to the card.
His wish was granted… and deserved.
Buckley has won three-straight fights, climbing the UFC Welterweight rankings where he now stands firmly in the top 15 at number 11. His success includes his most recent fight, where he defeated ranked-contender Vicente Luque at the UFC Atlantic City event on March 30.
Buckley’s initial rise to fame came after an incredible knockout on Impa Kasanganay became one of the most-viewed social media clips in UFC history.
UFC Fight Night in St. Louis will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Enterprise Center.
