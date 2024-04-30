Squad watch - McTominay eases concern, trio on scoresheet & wildcard at Preston?

Scotland's injury nightmare continued at the weekend when Scott McTominay was seen rolling around the Old Trafford turf in agony before being substituted in Manchester United's Premier League draw with Burnley.

Luckily, McTominay took to social media on Monday to ease concerns by saying his knee issue is "nothing serious". Phew.

Now Liverpool's Premier League title hopes look all but over, the Tartan Army wouldn't mind seeing Andy Robertson wrapped up in cotton wool between now and the end of the season.

But the Scotland captain was still motoring up the left-hand side during his side's disappointing draw at West Ham on Saturday.

Robertson has continued to impress for Liverpool despite a rough run of form and netted an equaliser at the weekend before the game went on to finish 2-2.

A division below, fellow Scotland team-mate and QPR striker Lyndon Dykes made it two in two on Friday, scoring his side's third in a 4-0 triumph over promotion-chasing Leeds.

That takes Dykes' league tally for the season to six - a total that's bettered by Scotland Under-21 striker Tommy Conway, who took his Championship tally for Bristol City to 10 on Saturday with a penalty against Rotherham.

Could the 21-year-old perhaps sneak his way into an increased squad?

Another potential wildcard pick could be Liam Lindsay, who was announced as Preston's players' player of the year on Monday.

The former Partick Thistle defender is uncapped at international level at the age of 28, but he has excelled in the Championship again this season and provides Steve Clarke with an option given the ongoing injury issues.