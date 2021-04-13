Sprinkle, Anger contract details revealed, Cowboys see minimal cap impact

The Cowboys continue their tradition of being thrifty shoppers in free agency. Tuesday brought details of the contracts signed by the two newest members of the organization; both will provide camp competition and possibly regular-season depth in 2021.

As reported by Todd Archer of ESPN, tight end Jeremy Sprinkle and punter Bryan Anger both signed minimum salary benefit deals with the team. That means they’ll count for just under $1 million apiece against the salary cap. Both players received a signing bonus of $137,500. Of the two, Anger has the slightly larger base salary, $1.075 million to Sprinkle’s $990,000.

Anger’s base salary actually gives him a larger paycheck than current Cowboys starter Hunter Niswander, the who took over last season for the injured Chris Jones. The rookie did enough to keep the job, triggering Jones’s release by the club last month. The 32-year-old Anger is expected to provide competition for Niswander within John Fassel’s special teams unit.

Sprinkle’s base pay takes a big hit from the $2.133 million he last earned in Washington. Entering his fifth season, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound tight end has been used primarily as a blocker. In Dallas, he’ll likely compete for a depth spot behind Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz.

