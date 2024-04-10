Sports Wrap-Up

Apr. 10—Hatchets blast past Mt. Vernon

The Washington Hatchets baseball team posted a 10-1 win over Mt. Vernon on Tuesday in PAC action.

WHS scored five in the first, three in the fourth and two in the fifth.

Alton Ostby went six innings, struck out 11 and gave up just two hits. John Chapman pitched an inning of relief and struck out three.

Chapman and Ostby also led the offense with three RBIs each. The pair, along with Trey James had two hits each, while Ben Merold, Brody Clark, Ole Kroeger, Rylan Memering and Harrison Merold all hit safely.

WHS host Tecumseh on Thursday.

Pauw leads Vikes to win

FRENCH LICK — In a close game on Tuesday, the Barr-Reeve baseball team posted a 2-1 win over Springs Valley on the road.

Jake Pauw gave up just three hits and struck out nine batters to get the win.

Barr-Reeve had five hits, including two from Ethan Graber and one each from Kendall Graber, Braydon Knepp and Kylan Lengacher. Lengacher also led the way with a pair of RBIs in the fourth, driving in Seth Wagler and Knepp.

Hatchet Tennis falls short

MONROE CITY — The Washington Hatchet tennis team dropped to 1-1 in a rain-shortened match on Tuesday.

South Knox won 3-1, with Lacy Hancock getting the WHS win, 6-1 and 6-0. Kenna Garland won her first set 7-6(2), but was down 4-1 when the match was stopped. Sophia Hill lost at No. 3, 6-1 and 6-4.

In doubles, Ryley Traylor and Lissett Santos lost 6-1 and 6-4 at No. 1, and Elle Williams and Brooklyn Whitehead lost, 6-4 and 6-1.

B-R beats EVC

MONTGOMERY — The Barr-Reeve tennis team defeated Evansville Christian, 4-1 on Tuesday.

EVC got its lone win at No. 1 singles, as Lanie Graber fell to Kate Cashman, 6-2, 6-1.

Brylee Fuhrman won 6-1 and 6-0, while Brynlee Rollins won, 6-2 and 6-0.

B-R took both doubles matches as well, with Alli Robinson and Annisten Kelso winning 1 and 2, and Mariah Brunson and Claire Harrison, winning, 1 and 1. B-R also took the lone JV match.

B-R softball beats Shoals

SHOALS — The Barr-Reeve softball team beat Shoals 20-0 in five innings.

B-R had just seven hits, but took advantage of seven Shoals errors. The Vikes scored two in the first, nine in the second, five in the third, three in the fourth and one in the fifth.

ND golf wins 3-way

BICKNELL — The North Daviess golf team won a three-way on Tuesday over North Knox and Lighthouse. WRV also participated but did not have a team score.

ND shot 173, NK shot 180 and LC shot 247,

Nicklaus Fine shot a 39, Coby Loheider shot 41, Jared Neidiffer added a 46, and Lace Stoll rounded out the scoring with a 47. Max Toy added a 53, while Travis Raber and Collin Lengacher added a pair of 57s.

Fine was the overall medalist.