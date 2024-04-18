Sporting events drove in $20M in Q1, preliminary report says

SportsPITTSBURGH released preliminary first quarter results Wednesday, which says sporting events in Pittsburgh drove in $20 million in estimated visitor spending.

The SportsPITTSBURGH preliminary results also said that from January to March 2024, sports events brought in around 43,000 attendees, 25,600 of those being out-of-town visitors.

“The first quarter is only just the beginning of an exciting year of sports,” said Jennifer Hawkins, executive director of SportsPITTSBURGH. “From youth sporting events to collegiate tournaments, our team is fortunate to work with partners throughout the region to ensure Pittsburgh remains a top sports destination, and our collective efforts continue to result in major payoffs for the community.”

“Pittsburgh is located within one of the most competitive sports tourism markets, and I’m proud of the work our team has done to carve out our niche for key traditional sports, while welcoming new and emerging sports—like women’s hockey and boys’ volleyball—to our city as well,” said Hawkins. “We have a diverse portfolio of events that is constantly evolving, and our city’s neighborly nature, sports expertise and standout venues make us a strong contender for event planners and major events.”

For the second quarter of 2024, SportsPITTSBURGH estimates the city will bring in 111,700 attendees and $46 million in estimated visitor spending.

“Over the next three months, Pittsburgh will host a variety of fan-favorite events and new and emerging sports,” Hawkins said. “From the return of the DICK’s Sporting Goods Pittsburgh Marathon to the USA Weightlifting National Championship, these events draw tens of thousands of visitors and generate a real, lasting impact in our region.”

To see a full calendar of 2024 events, visit SportsPITTSBURGH.com.

