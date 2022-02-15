Sporticast: Hollywood Ending at Super Bowl Triggers Busy NFL Offseason

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams recap Super Bowl week in Los Angeles, culminating in the Los Angeles Rams beating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in LA’s home stadium. They discuss the game, the commercials and the halftime show, each of which is a financial ecosystem of its own.

They also dive into the NFL’s looming offseason, which will be dominated by off-field headlines. Those include the sale of the Denver Broncos, which are expected to fetch at least $4 billion. That sale is viewed within the industry as a litmus test for soaring franchise valuations.

The NFL is also facing a civil rights lawsuit filed by former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, a new probe into workplace misconduct at the Washington Commanders, and an investigation into whether Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered to pay Flores $100,000 for each loss in 2019 (Ross has denied the claim).

Lastly, the hosts discuss Arctos Sports Partners buying into Elevate Sports Ventures, the consulting firm backed by HBSE, the San Francisco 49ers, Oak View Group and Live Nation. That investment will broaden the Arctos portfolio and strengthen its relationship with a handful of the most prominent investors in sports.

