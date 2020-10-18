In the spirit of Halloween, Washington State creates a Pac-12 graveyard originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Halloween is weeks away and while COVID-19 has altered how many of us plan to celebrate, it hasn't kept us from getting in the spirit.

Over on The Palouse, Washington State and head football coach Nick Rolovich are no exception.

Rolovich, who is very active on social media, took to Twitter on Sunday to show off the newly decorated WSU offices.

Spooky Jack-o-lanterns, skeletons, manikins dressed as Buzz Lightyear and Black Panther and... wait, was that a Pac-12 graveyard?

It can be pretty spooky on the 5th floor when you enter the facility on a early Sunday morning in October. #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/GPMueot2zG — Nick Rolovich (@NickRolovich) October 18, 2020

It was!

Rolovich and the Cougars took a big cat-sized swipe at the conference with that one.

Each of the eleven other teams in the conference had a tombstone on display, with a cougar lounging above them as to show off its victory.

There may have also been an extra little joke in there as well. Did you catch it?

As KREM's Brenna Greene points out, the arch-rival Washington Huskies had the largest tombstone.

Via @NickRolovich:



The WSU staff has dressed up the office for Halloween purposes, and has bought tombstones for every Pac-12 opponent lol



(I don’t think it’s a coincidence that UW’s tombstone is the biggest) pic.twitter.com/ovdvPl2R6A — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) October 18, 2020

It's great to see the Rolovich is having fun with his new team.

Was he just getting in the Halloween spirit or was he making a prediction for the upcoming season?

We will see on November 7, when the Cougars start their season with a game against the Oregon State Beavers.