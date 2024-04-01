Spencer Dinwiddie says he wants to remain with the Lakers

After deciding to stand pat at the trade deadline, the Los Angeles Lakers added veteran guard Spencer Dinwiddie from the buyout market in February. While his offensive production has been spotty, he has helped out on the defensive end while giving head coach Darvin Ham another option off the bench.

In 21 games with the Lakers, he has averaged 6.3 points on 24.7 minutes, and while he has shot a poor 37.4% from the field, he has hit a respectable 35.9% from 3-point range. He even has the highest net rating on the team at 6.7, and when he’s off the court, its net rating without him is -3.4.

While on the “Point Game” podcast with former NBA All-Star John Wall, Dinwiddie said he would love to stick with the Lakers past this season.

“Oh 1,000 percent. That’d be love. That would be a dream come true.”

Keeping the Los Angeles area native past this season would represent another move in favor of the continuity that executive Rob Pelinka emphasized last offseason. However, doing so may be tricky, as the team will likely have some trouble navigating the salary cap, which has become even more restrictive.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire