South Dakota State football quarterback Mark Gronowski announces return to Jackrabbits

South Dakota State football will have its star man under center for the 2024 campaign.

Reigning Walter Payton Award Winner Mark Gronowski announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he will be staying with the Jackrabbits. The announcement comes after months of speculation and concern from SDSU fans that he could transfer to an FBS school.

Back to back to….. pic.twitter.com/VbZqH9BDxI — Mark Gronowski (@mgronowski11) April 30, 2024

In an interview with the Nate Brown Show, Gronowski said one of the main factors that influenced his decision was, determining the best place for him to raise his NFL stock. After talking to scouts, agents, mentors and his family, he decided the best place to do that is still South Dakota State.

Gronowski has the chance to become one of the most decorated quarterbacks in FCS history. He's already a two-time national champion, a Walter Payton Award Winner and he's only 13 wins away from having the most wins by a QB in FCS history.

With Gronowski back, the Jackrabbits are instant favorites to three-peat. He’s played an integral part in each of the Jackrabbits' past two playoff runs to the national championship game. Last year, the junior quarterback led the FCS in pass efficiency (184.1) during the regular season and passed for 2,359 yards and 23 touchdowns while only throwing three interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns.

Jonathan Fernandez covers high school and college sports for the Argus Leader. Contact him atjfernandez1@argusleader.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JFERN31

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Mark Gronowski announces return to South Dakota State football team