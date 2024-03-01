South Carolina women's basketball live score updates at Arkansas: Dawn Staley faces Razorbacks

South Carolina women's basketball faces its last true road test of the season when it faces Arkansas on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, SEC Network) at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

The No. 1 Gamecocks (27-0, 14-0 SEC) look to take another step closer to an undefeated regular season against the Razorbacks (18-11, 6-8). Coach Dawn Staley said she anticipates senior center Kamilla Cardoso to return Thursday. She missed the past two games to rest. Staley said Cardoso practiced Tuesday and Wednesday.

South Carolina set a program record with its sixth 100-point game in its win over Kentucky on Sunday. The win also gave the Gamecocks the outright SEC regular season title.

South Carolina holds a 26-18 record in the series, including an eight-game win streak. The Gamecocks won both matchups between the teams last season, including a 93-66 win in the quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks have lost four of their past five games.

Arkansas's leading scorer, freshman guard Taliah Scott, has missed the past three games due to a "serious family emergency." Scott is averaging 22.1 points per game. Samara Spencer is averaging 14.2 points and 3.6 assists per game, while Saylor Poffenbarger is averaging a double-double with 10.5 points and 11.8 rebounds.

What channel is South Carolina women's basketball at Arkansas on today?

TV channel: SEC Network

South Carolina women's basketball at Arkansas start time

DATE: Thursday, Feb. 29

TIPOFF: 9 p.m. ET

VENUE: Bud Walton Arena (Fayetteville, Arkansas)

South Carolina women's basketball live score updates at Arkansas

South Carolina women's basketball schedule 2024

South Carolina's remaining schedule:

March 3: vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m. (ESPN)

March 8: SEC Tournament first round, noon (SEC Network)

