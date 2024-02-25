South Carolina women's basketball star Kamilla Cardoso out again vs. Kentucky

South Carolina women's basketball center Kamilla Cardoso will miss a second-straight game to rest Sunday against Kentucky.

The senior doesn't have an injury and is instead getting a chance to rest after missing two games for South Carolina to play with Team Brazil in an Olympic qualifying event.

After Thursday's win over Alabama, coach Dawn Staley said she expected Cardoso to be back against Kentucky but wouldn't play her if she wasn't "close to 80 or 90%."

“I do (expect her to play), but we’re going to see how it is,” Staley said Thursday. “For Kamilla, she played in a game on Sunday against Ole Miss, took a flight to Brazil, practiced two-a-days with them, played a game every day. I mean, she played basketball every day. It’s tough."

Cardoso has started 22 of the 23 games she has played this season. In two games after returning from Team Brazil, Cardoso averaged 17 points and 13 rebounds and was named the Naismith Women’s College Player of the Week.

Cardoso is leading the Gamecocks with 14.1 points and 10.1 rebounds per game. Her 66 blocks are second-most on the team, one behind sophomore forward Ashlyn Watkins. Watkins will start in Cardoso's place once again against Kentucky.

