South Carolina wins women's basketball championship, beats Caitlin Cark, Iowa 87-75 to cap undefeated season
CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina wins women's basketball championship, beats Caitlin Cark, Iowa 87-75 to cap undefeated season.
CLEVELAND (AP) — South Carolina wins women's basketball championship, beats Caitlin Cark, Iowa 87-75 to cap undefeated season.
Tennessee hired Kim Caldwell as their next women's basketball coach. Caldwell previously coached at Marshall and Division II Glenville State.
Caitlin Clark was reportedly very interested in going to UConn.
Calipari bolting Kentucky for a less heralded conference rival is a surprising turn of events, but it could be a positive outcome for all sides.
We continue our 'Mock Draft Monday' series with PFF's Trevor Sikkema joining Matt Harmon the pod. Sikkema provides his five favorite picks from his latest mock draft as well as his least favorite pick. The PFF draft expert also shares what goes into his methodology when crafting a mock, especially as inch even closer to night one of the draft.
Staley and South Carolina received congratulatory messages from major figures in the sports world and beyond.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top catchers ranked going into the 2024 season.
Andy Behrens recaps the final baseball mock draft for the Yahoo Fantasy crew ahead of the season, where one team definitely stood out.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
Marny Sherman, the wife of Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, warned that Missouri could lose both the Royals and Kansas City Chiefs after a stadium funding proposal was voted down.
The 13-member class will be inducted in August.
The home stretch of the NHL season is here, and these players could be key acquisitions for your team's title run.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don continues his sleeper series identifying draft gems at every position. This time, he highlights some outfielders.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Bryce Young has a new weapon.
Whose ADP is too high? What other players could be drafted instead? Jorge Martin dives into who are the most overrated players through Round 10 going into 2024 fantasy drafts.
In a postseason littered with enticing rematches, Iowa and Caitlin Clark will face undefeated No. 1 overall seed South Carolina in the 2024 national title game.
Who has the least amount of worries attached to them in 2024? Jorge Martin reveals the steadiest performers for each of the first 10 rounds.
We know it's March and you may be more stressed about your bracket this week than your fantasy dynasty shares. Heck, who are we kidding, you definitely have someone you're stressed about after the flurry of free agency moves in the past week. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens are back to dust off the 'Panic Meter' and provide clarity and calm to all your submissions.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don wraps up his positional sleeper series with the pitchers!
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.