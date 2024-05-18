Sources: There's optimism surrounding OG Anunoby's return for Knicks-Pacers Game 7

With a Game 7 between the Knicks and Pacers looming, there's optimism that OG Anunoby could suit up for Sunday's matchup.

The Knicks listed Anunoby as questionable for Game 7 but SNY's Ian Begley reports that the team and player will make the call tomorrow. However, there is optimism about Anunoby's return at the moment, per SNY sources.

Sources tell Begley that Anunoby has progressed in his rehab and the forward wants to be on the court with his teammates in a win-or-go-home game against the Pacers.

Anunoby suffered a hamstring in Game 2 and has not returned to play since.

In his two games against the Pacers, Anunoby scored 13 and 28 points with 13 combined rebounds.