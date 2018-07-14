Sources: Channing Frye agrees to 1-year, $2.4M deal with Cavs

Channing Frye prepares to shoot a free throw during an April game. (Getty)

Free-agent forward Channing Frye has agreed to a one-year, $2.4 million deal to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Frye spent parts of the past three seasons with the Cavaliers and was part of their championship team in 2016.

The Cavaliers moved Frye in a trade package that included Isaiah Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline in February. The Cavaliers plan to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference, and re-signing Frye provides veteran leadership and floor-spacing.

Frye has played 13 NBA seasons, averaging nine points, 4.6 rebounds and 38.7 percent 3-point shooting for his career.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Kellen Winslow Jr. faces additional charge of raping unconscious teenager

• Isaiah Thomas agrees to 1-yr deal with Denver Nuggets

• Shady McCoy’s ex-girlfriend claims ‘he set me up’

• Inside LiAngelo Ball’s debut in LaVar’s league

