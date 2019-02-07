Sources: Bulls acquire Otto Porter from Wizards for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker

Otto Porter has two years and $55.6 million remaining on his deal. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

The Chicago Bulls are trading Bobby Portis and Jabari Parker to the Washington Wizards for Otto Porter, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

The Bulls had been looking for athleticism on the wing, and even with cap space this summer, they pounced when Porter was made available.

Porter, 25, signed a four-year, $106.5 million extension with the Wizards in 2017. The final year in 2020-21 is a player option worth $28.4 million.

Porter is averaging 12.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and two assists in his sixth NBA season out of Georgetown.

Parker, 23, had fallen out of favor in Chicago despite a much ballyhooed return to his native city as a free agent last summer and was inactive for long stretches under former coach Fred Hoiberg and current coach Jim Boylen. Having a team option next season, the Bulls had been entertaining trade offers for Parker from the Dallas Mavericks recently but talks fizzled on a potential deal, sources said.

In 39 games this season, Parker averaged 14.3 points and 6.2 rebounds.

Portis, 23, and the Bulls couldn’t come to terms on a contract extension before the season, and he stood to become a restricted free agent this summer. With Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. as frontline staples for Chicago, Portis became expendable. He averaged 14.1 points in 22 games in a season marred by knee and ankle injuries.

