Source: Courtland Sutton is unhappy with the Denver Broncos

Trade rumors began running rampant on X late Monday afternoon when Bryant McFadden of CBS Sports posted that the Pittsburgh Steelers were closing in on a “significant playmaker.”

Ooooh, Omar is working. The #Steelers are very close to landing a significant playmaker. #herewego #StayTuned — Bryant McFadden (@BMac_SportsTalk) April 29, 2024

Many began speculating that said playmaker could be Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. A source told Touchdown Wire that the Steelers, as well as the Los Angeles Rams, reached out to the Broncos about Sutton both before and during the NFL Draft- they were both turned down. There are plenty of connections with Sutton and the Steelers. He and quarterback Russell Wilson have a great relationship, and Sutton caught the most touchdowns in his career in 2023 (10) with Wilson as his quarterback.

New Steelers wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni was also Sutton’s wide receivers coach from 2018-22.

Amidst all the speculation, though, reports out of Denver are that the team and the star receiver are in good standing and that the team has no plans of trading him.

However, a source tells Touchdown Wire that Sutton and the Broncos are, in fact, not in good standing. The former Pro Bowl receiver wants a new contract, but the Broncos aren’t budging, citing the fact that Sutton still has two years left on his remaining deal. However, the Eagles just gave an extension to A.J. Brown, who had two years left on his deal.

🚨Contrary to reports, WR Courtland Sutton is not in good standing with the Denver Broncos, per source. He wants a new contract, and nothing has changed on that front. The Broncos aren’t budging, citing that Sutton still has 2 years on his deal. However, the Eagles just extended… pic.twitter.com/4JPNOPImgh — Jarrett Bailey (@JBaileyNFL) April 30, 2024

Sutton only has $2 million in guaranteed money remaining on his current contract. He either wants a new contract from the Broncos, or he wants dealt to a team that will pay him and value him.

Sutton was a Pro Bowler in 2019.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire