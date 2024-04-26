Advertisement

Softball: Rancho Bernardo 6, Del Norte 3

Allison Edmonds

SAN DIEGO (KUSI)– A Camino del Norte rivalry game between Del Norte and Rancho Bernardo.

Things looking good early for the Nighthawks with a 3-run first inning.

But, the Broncos quickly followed suit, as they took the lead and kept it getting the upset victory.

The final 6-3.

