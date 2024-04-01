SOFTBALL PREVIEWS: Title team, history makers return for the 2024 season

FALL RIVER — Six Greater Fall River area softball teams are eager to begin a new season.

Case and Somerset Berkley had a season to remember in 2023. The Raiders advanced to the Division 2 Final 4 for the first time in school history while the Cardinals captured the Division IV state championship for the fifth time in school history.

Atlantis Charter was the other Fall River team that made the tournament. Diman, Durfee and Westport fell short of a postseason berth.

Here's a look at the softball playoff previews for the 2024 season:

The Case girls show off their rings at the Case softball championship banquet at the Fall River Country Club Sunday Nov. 26, 2023.

Case Cardinals

League: South Coast Conference

Last season's record: 24-1

Head Coach: Shannon Silva, sixth season

2024 opener: Dartmouth, April 2

Outlook: The Cardinals won the program's fifth state title in school history in 2023. Now, the defending Division 4 state champions eye a repeat this spring. Head coach Shannon Silva will have to fill a few holes in the lineup after graduating five key starters. Two senior starters that are back from last year is shortstop captain Lily Picard and centerfielder captain Megan Smith. Junior captain Breanna Fontes takes over the catching duties, and junior captain Skye Dupre moves from left field to second base. Juniors Nicole Rebelo and Ella Preston along with seniors Brooke Perron and Caitlin Shea are new faces in the lineup ready to step in and fill big roles. Sophomore Madilyn Botelho is also vying for a spot. Pitching duties will be split between Meghan Pereira, Cailyn Durand, Lila Alvarez and Sydney Furtado.

Members of the Diman softball team poses for a photo prior to Thursday's Mayflower Large game with Bristol-Plymouth

Diman Bengals

League: Mayflower Athletic Conference Large Division

Last season's record: 8-10

Head Coach: Cathie Noversa, 22nd season

2024 opener: at West Bridgewater, April 1

Outlook: After a hot start to the 2023 season, the Bengals cooled off down the stretch to miss the state tournament. Now, longtime head coach Cathie Noversa's group look to punch their ticket to the big dance this spring. Returning starters for Diman are all-stars senior Courtney Boies and junior Kacie Lynch. Sophomore left-handed pitcher Ashley Carvalho is the ace on the Bengals' staff. Junior captain and centerfielder Alexah Pedder led the team last season in on-base percentage. Diman graduated just one senior starter from last season's team. Due to construction of the new school, all of the Bengals' practices are off campus, and home games are being hosted at Swansea YMCA fields.

B.M.C. Durfee High School softball coach John Ferreira talks to students before tryouts.

Durfee Hilltoppers

League: Southeast Conference

Last season's record: 6-14

Head Coach: John Ferreira, 30th season

2024 opener: Middleboro, April 1

Outlook: The Hilltoppers aim to get back in the state tournament after an up-and-down season in 2023. Head coach John Ferreira will be without star pitcher Emily Curran this spring, so he'll be leaning on other options to fill the gap. Back for another season for Durfee is senior shortstop and league all-star Mia Jacob. Junior first baseman and all-star Katerina Rumsey looks to add to her success from her sophomore year. Junior Rachael Silva moves from centerfield to left field. Freshman Julia Rumsey will patrol centerfield after infield duties in 2023. Eighth grader Paisly Perisee (catcher/outfield) has shown a lot of potential and is versatile in the field. The Hilltoppers will open up with a new home on campus this spring, moving from Kuss Middle School to brand-new Winarski Field.

Members of the Somerset Berkley softball team after winning Saturday's Division II quarterfinals against Billerica. The Raiders advance to the Final 4.

Somerset Berkley Raiders

League: South Coast Conference

Last season's record: 17-7

Head Coach: Sally McKinnon, 19th season

2024 opener: New Bedford, April 5

Outlook: The expectations are still the same with Somerset Berkley — compete for the conference title and make the state tournament and go deep into the playoffs. Last season, the Raiders made school history by making it to the Division 2 Final 4. Now, SBR longtime head coach Sally McKinnon wants her group to go deep into the playoffs once again. Seniors Sydney Bednarz, Lillian Brisson, Brooke Crombie, Victoria DeMatteo-DeKroon and Makenzie Jacob are all back for another run. Junior outfielder Emma Javier along with sophomore all-star pitcher Tatum Swanson and all-star second baseman Julia Costa are also back for McKinnon. Newcomers include sophomore Julia Moreira along with freshmen Samantha Comeau and Sophia Thorton.

Westport Wildcats

League: Mayflower Athletic Conference Comprehensive Division

Last season's record: 8-10

Head Coach: Monique Jones, 8th season

2024 opener: at South Shore Tech, April 2

Outlook: The Wildcats narrowly missed the playoffs last year after a strong start to the 2023 season. With just two players graduating, Westport looks to be back in the mix for a postseason berth. Head coach Monique Jones said her group should be better than a year ago. Junior league stars catcher Tess Silvia and shortstop Jayda Pequita lead the way for Jones. Junior picther Mackenzy Ponte hopes to have a breakout year in the circle. Senior Sarah Perry will be the starting first baseman while freshman Makayla Grace starts in center field and will be summons to pitch. Eighth grader Sophia Meleo moved up from JV and will be a starting outfielder. Connolly transfer student Samantha Bouchard is a great addition to the team and will see some playing time at third base and on the mound.

(Editor's Note: 2023 Playoff team Atlantis Charter was unable to make deadline and will added once information is sent)

