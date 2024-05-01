Softball: Glacier topples Big Sky in extras

May 1—Kaydee Walcheck's sacrifice fly scored Olivia Warriner with the winning run, and Glacier took a 5-4, eighth-inning victory from Missoula Big Sky Tuesday on the Wolfpack's home field.

The Wolfpack needed extra innings to hand the Eagles (12-1-1 overall, 8-1 in the Western AA) their first league loss. Glacier (12-2, 7-2 in league) led 3-0 early on Kenadie Goudette's bases-clearing double, but saw Big Sky come back to tie the game at 3-3 and 4-4.

In the eighth Warriner led off with a single, moved up when Cazz Rankosky was hit by a pitch and took third on Emma Cooke's sacrifice bunt.

Ella Farrell was walked to set up the force but Walcheck — in her first plate appearance of the day — got enough distance on her fly to right to score Warriner.

The win avenged an early 5-1 loss to Big Sky. Farrell went the distance on the hill, allowing four hits and five walks. She hit three batters and struck out 12.

Glacier is on the road Thursday to face Missoula Sentinel.

Big Sky 001 021 00 — 4 5 0

Glacier 030 010 001 — 5 6 0

Liberty Rogers, Briella Wilson (5) and Grace Hood. Ella Farrell and Cazz Rankosky.

MISSOULA BIG SKY — Kyler Latrielle 1-4, Hood 1-2, Brooke Schaffer 0-3, Delaney Laird 1-2, Logan Baack 0-4, Sadie McGuinn 1-3, Syerra Peterson 0-0, Logan Latrielle 1-3, Aubrey Bykari 0-2, Irene Griswold 0-3.

GLACIER — Kenadie Goudette 3-4, Olivia Warriner 2-4, Rankosky 0-3, Emma Cooke 0-3, Farrell 1-3, Karley Allen 1-3, Aubrey Gerber 1-2, Taelor Holt 0-0, Kaydee Walcheck 0-0, Paishance Haller 1-2, Rylee Galle 0-0, Zoey Allen 0-2, Bella Hodous 0-1, Taylor Vivian 0-1, Khirsten Terrell 0-0.

2B — Warriner, Goudette. HR — McGuinn, Laird, Hood. RBIs — Laird 2, Hood, McGuinn, Goudette 3, Gerber, Walcheck.

Glacier's Kaydee Walcheck (15) scores Olivia Warriner from third base with the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to right in the bottom of the eighth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Olivia Warriner (10) slides into home scoring the game-winning run off teammate Kaydee Walcheck's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier teammates celebrate with Olivia Warriner after Warriner scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly hit by Kaydee Walcheck in the bottom of the eighth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier pitcher Ella Farrell (12) delivers in the second inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier shortstop Olivia Warriner (10) tags out Missoula Big Sky's Sadie McGuinn (6) trying to steal second base in the top of the eighth inning at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Kenadie Goudette (2) drives in three runs with a double in the second inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Aubree Gerber (20) knocks in a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier's Emma Cooke (11) cheers on her teammate Aubree Gerber as she crosses the plate after Gerber knocked in Cooke with an RBI single in the fifth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier third baseman Paishance Haller (27) throws to first for an out against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider

Glacier pitcher Ella Farrell (12) delivers in the fifth inning against Missoula Big Sky at Glacier High School on Tuesday, April 30. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Casey Kreider