Social media trending in a positive direction for Razorbacks basketball
Going for its fourth straight win to start the season, the Arkansas men’s basketball team will take the court at Bud Walton Arena again tonight against a feisty UNC Greensboro team that took the Hogs to the limit a season ago.
With the football season not going as many Razorback fans had hoped, the Hog faithful is finding some solace through the highly-anticipated basketball season.
In last year’s game against the Spartans, the Hogs trailed by five at halftime, before making a second-half run for a 65-58 victory. Arkansas struggled at times on defense this past Monday, before taking an 86-77 win over Old Dominion.
Here is some of the chatter on Twitter – X – prior to the Razorbacks showdown with UNCG:
Friday Fun
Friday fun in 24
Preview: https://t.co/c5etuA5rEP
Gameday Links: https://t.co/0XQAsbaHYA pic.twitter.com/mOSic0c6sm
— Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) November 17, 2023
Muss's message
Empty your gas tanks everyday⛽️#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/RHTrmYk4hW
— Arkansas Basketball Recruiting (@RazorbackMBBRec) November 16, 2023
Quite a night
Quite a night for Razorback Athletics!
— Dan Skoff (@weatherdan) November 17, 2023
UNCG no pushover
Morning now afternoon Sherry. Gonna watch them Hogs tonight. UNC Greensboro will not be a pushover mid major. The Razorbacks are a fun team to watch. I already have some favorites.
— Timbo®️🅰️ 🐗✝️🥁🎸 (@timcouchdad) November 17, 2023
Full slate for Hogs
Wake up Razorback nation it’s gameday! We got a packed schedule: @RazorbackMBB takes on UNC Greensboro at 7:00 in Bud Walton on SEC+@RazorbackWBB heads to Jonesboro to take on A-State at 7:00 on ESPN+@RazorbackSoccer takes on 7-seed Pittsburgh at home at 6:30 on ESPN+#WPS
— Grayson Pierce (@GraysonPierce4) November 17, 2023
Tickets available
Hummmm I thought it was hard to buy tickets for Razorback men’s basketball games , what is going on? The high-flying Hogs are 3-0 and back at Bud Walton on Friday night to take on UNC Greensboro. Single game tickets are ON SALE NOW!
Let's pack the Bud.
— L. Cruz/outdoors is fun (@cruzzeroutdoors) November 15, 2023
The comeback Hogs
.@RazorbackMBB is 4-0 in BWA non-conference games it trailed at halftime in the Musselman era, the most recent of them being against this Friday's opponent, UNC Greensboro. 11 months ago UNCG led #9 UA 26-21 at halftime but the Hogs won 65-58. Stats/video: https://t.co/MHVTfHccPr
— HogStats.com (@HogStats) November 16, 2023
Must shoot well
UNC Greensboro is going to force Arkansas to shoot the ball well in order to win. The Hogs are shooting 40% from downtown this year, but can they hit 3s when they NEED them? This will be the first test of that pic.twitter.com/YtqLhiWRRu
— Adam Ford (@AdamFord92) November 15, 2023
Confident Sparty fan
It’s Gameday Spartan Nation! Time to see my guys @UNCGBasketball get after some hogs tonight! Let’s get that first road W of the season 💪 @thekobelangley @thekeylangley @Jaln_b @joryam2 @kauzonas @AtwellDonovan @Tim_ceaser16 @UNCG_MikeJones @dslind
— Chad Cheek (@chadcheek) November 17, 2023
Football program? Say What?
Football program? What football program??
We got the Hoop Hogs tonight! pic.twitter.com/80w5tyjAPw
— Ben Brandon (@BenBrandonHoops) November 17, 2023
Scheduling complaints
Hogs schedule is rated the 2nd hardest in the SEC by KenPom rating coming into the year.
Hogs didn’t schedule a mid-major that won’t be competitive until ACU. Let the metrics play out. Ruta’s built schedules like this every year and they’ve been a top 16 seed 2/3 last years.
— Hoops Southbound (@HoopsSouthbound) November 14, 2023
Let's Go
Let’s go Razorbacks 🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗🐗WPS❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
— Sara Hickman Reeves 🐢 (@ReevesHickman) November 17, 2023
Hog Love
Hogs vs. UNC Greensboro. Game tonight at 7p. #MussBus 🐗🏀 pic.twitter.com/L5dWuEkmEV
— Kortney Hale (@hale_kortney) November 17, 2023
Analysis
MATCHUP ANALYSIS
UNC Greensboro pushed the Hogs to the brink a year ago. Does the new-look Razorback offense have an answer for the Spartan pack line?https://t.co/OrBCR4YJLv
— Fayette Villains (@FayVillains) November 16, 2023
Disrespect Your Elders
Disrespect Your Elders: Hogs Aim to Stifle Quartet of Dangerous UNC Greensboro Seniors https://t.co/qr5EyT83yn @RazorbacksUSA
— RazorbacksUSA (@RazorbacksUSA) November 16, 2023
Quick thoughts
Some Quick Thoughts(& a Question to Ponder) Prior to Arkansas’ Game Vs UNCG👆🅰️🐗:#Razorbacks #Basketball #MussBus pic.twitter.com/EHw39D2WDh
— Rabid Razorback Fans (@Rabid_Razorback) November 17, 2023
Jumping ahead to Duke
Razorback Basketball 2023: Student Camping Procedures for Arkansas vs. Duke Game https://t.co/tWNbhUZ9Rb
— UArk Psychology (@UArkPsych) November 17, 2023