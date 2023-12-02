Social Media reacts to defensive coordinator Tony White’s new contract

The Nebraska Cornhuskers received good news on Friday morning. The school has announced that defensive coordinator Tony White has restructured his contract.

The associate head coach will see his annual salary increase from $1 million to $1.6 million annually. White had received head coaching interest from San Diego State and even received a look from USC in what would have been a lateral move to defensive coordinator.

White told the media that he’s excited about the program’s future.

“I am proud of what our players accomplished this year and am excited to build on that success moving forward. It is a privilege to have the opportunity to coach at Nebraska, and to work for a great leader in Coach Rhule, and I feel honored to work alongside our defensive staff every day. Go Big Red!”

The Nebraska defense had one of their best seasons in years under White. The team finished 14th nationally in total defense, their best finish since 2010.

The Huskers also held opponents to 14 points or fewer in eight games last season and placed 17th in scoring defense at 18.3 points per game. Find social media to the announcement below.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire