Social media reacts to controversial call at end of Iowa-UConn game

In what was billed as one of the most marquee women’s college basketball games ever, the Iowa Hawkeyes beat the UConn Huskies Friday night 71-69 in the Final Four in Cleveland.

While the game lived up to its billing from a drama standpoint, it ended in controversy as UConn’s Aaliyah Edwards was called for a foul with four seconds left when the Huskies had the ball down 70-69.

Twitter had very strong reactions, and a wide variety of them, following the call. Here are some of those reactions.

UCONN was called for a moving screen on this play... Iowa wins.pic.twitter.com/ciG8m7bONk — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) April 6, 2024

NAAAAAHHHHHH!!! I ain’t rolling with that call. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 6, 2024

Refs carrying Caitlin Clark to the championship game pic.twitter.com/KRFPjwaKIt — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 6, 2024

Basketball officiating is whatever you want it to be — 🗿BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL🗿 (@edsbs) April 6, 2024

No way u make that call in a final four game — Juan Toscano Anderson (@juanonjuan10) April 6, 2024

You can’t call that!!! — Rudy Gay (@RudyGay) April 6, 2024

Are you kidding me. — vic (@CountOnVic) April 6, 2024

Hahahaha what is that call?! — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) April 6, 2024

Look I’m not a UConn guy at all but you almost can’t make that call — Curry Hogs Sage (@CurryHicksSage) April 6, 2024

I've never been one for conspiracy theories buuuuut it feels like they really wanted the Iowa/SC matchup for the championship. — LJ ⛳ (@LJLewis_11) April 6, 2024

Oh my — Anchorage Man (@SethPartnow) April 6, 2024

You can’t make that call at that time in a game like this… — Coleman Hawkins (@colehawk23) April 6, 2024

wait was that screen not set clean? — Angel Reese (@Reese10Angel) April 6, 2024

That was a #RefShow call if I’ve ever seen one. — Jon (@jongaffino) April 6, 2024

It was the correct call but calling it in that moment mannnnnnn — marcus (@MyHeartStinks) April 6, 2024

Right call respect the refs for calling it https://t.co/ciqkgfv75W — Boone Redding (@ReddingBoone) April 6, 2024

Uconn girl extended her elbow. It was a good call. Anyone else saying otherwise is either blind or doesn't know ball. — Hot Sauce 🔥 (@ElbowSkin112452) April 6, 2024

It technically looks like the right call but you can’t call that — Brier Gallihugh, M.S (@Brier_Gallihugh) April 6, 2024

I personally think it is but I understand people saying “you don’t call it in that spot” and I disagree it’s either a foul or not no matter what point in the game https://t.co/m9MAeX3nlH — Truth (@TruthTakes_) April 6, 2024

That was a foul but I don’t know how you call that with 5 seconds left — Joe Boyer (@JoeBullBoyer) April 6, 2024

Also, that probably was an illegal screen by the book… but quite the spot to make that call. https://t.co/eOMaDVnLkO — Erik Slater (@erikslater_) April 6, 2024