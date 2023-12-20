Advertisement

Social media reacts to 4-star wide receiver flipping from UNC to NC State

Richard Adkins
·2 min read

Well, another one officially bites the dust as four-star wide receiver Keenan Jackson flipped from UNC to NC State.

Jackson announced Tuesday that he would be de-committing from UNC, and that opened a boatload of speculation, with many knowing already that NC State would be his next home. That belief became fact with Jackson taking to social media to announce he will be joining NC State with the caption, “NLI SignedIm coming home WPN!!!.”

The flip adds to the football rivalry that’s brewing between UNC and NC State, with the Wolfpack getting the better hand of the Tar Heels recently. After the announcement, social media was in a frenzy, with college football fans discussing the flip.

Keenan Jackson is the ideal wide receiver and should be a nightmare for UNC for the next three years. Let’s look at how social media reacted to Jackson’s flipping from UNC to NC State.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire