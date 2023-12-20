Social media reacts to 4-star wide receiver flipping from UNC to NC State

Well, another one officially bites the dust as four-star wide receiver Keenan Jackson flipped from UNC to NC State.

Jackson announced Tuesday that he would be de-committing from UNC, and that opened a boatload of speculation, with many knowing already that NC State would be his next home. That belief became fact with Jackson taking to social media to announce he will be joining NC State with the caption, “NLI SignedIm coming home WPN!!!.”

The flip adds to the football rivalry that’s brewing between UNC and NC State, with the Wolfpack getting the better hand of the Tar Heels recently. After the announcement, social media was in a frenzy, with college football fans discussing the flip.

Keenan Jackson is the ideal wide receiver and should be a nightmare for UNC for the next three years. Let’s look at how social media reacted to Jackson’s flipping from UNC to NC State.

Four-star in-state WR Keenan Jackson completes the dreaded flip from #UNC to NC State. Strap in, Carolina fans. You will never hear the end of this one. — Jacob Turner (@JacobTurnerTHI) December 20, 2023

I'm sure a recruit decommitting from UNC the day before signing day and instead signing with NC State will be met with completely rational and measured reactions from both fan bases. *sarcasm* https://t.co/LDOnOiip6s — Tim Donnelly (@DonnellySports) December 20, 2023

“The feeling walking out of that tunnel two weekends ago is something I will never ever forget.” Weddington 4 star receiver decommits from UNC last night, announces he’s signing with NC State this morning. Wolfpack momentum continues. https://t.co/QwtbKf7jgv — Pat Welter WRAL (@PatrickWelter) December 20, 2023

NC State swoops in and takes away a recruit that UNC had made a big deal about… Winning those rivalry games matter https://t.co/L1mMKi4lZB — Michael Waddell (@MW_Brentwood) December 20, 2023

UNC totally met their WR quota .. didn’t Lose anybody but Tez. Keeping Nesbit/John adding Jake. Added Shipp/Taylor/Green their top 3 guys in 24. WR roster is in great shape. Glad Shipp and Taylor stayed loyal, — Jman (@jhardy252) December 20, 2023

UNC Football is getting killed on the NIL front — Noah Monroe (@thenoahmonroe) December 20, 2023

Ripping WR recruits from UNC, stealing star RBs from Duke… Dave Doeren is suddenly bullying the block. What an incredible plot twist from mid-October. State fans don’t need any presents, their football team is fulfilling dreams. — Mark Armstrong (@MarkPArmstrong) December 20, 2023

Personally if I was an in-state recruit and I saw what happened at Carter-Finley last month, I'd also be pretty eager to flip from UNC to NC State — Andrew Schnittker (@aschnitt53) December 20, 2023

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire