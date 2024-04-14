Soccer fans fill Arrowhead to watch Sporting KC take on Messi, Inter Miami

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands of people were at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday to watch Sporting KC take on Inter Miami.

“I’m just looking forward to a good game, lots of goals, and being ready to see the best in the world, Lionel Messi, and just having a good time,” soccer fan Erick Marquez said.

Many were at the match to see one of the world’s biggest soccer stars, Lionel Messi.

Parking lots were full of soccer fans hours before the match started.

FOX4 talked with Sporting KC fans who were confident their team would shut down Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi.

Many were ecstatic to have the opportunity to watch the soccer legend play right here in Kansas City.

“As soon as I knew he was coming, I was like, alright, I am going to get tickets the second they go on sale,” soccer fan David Rhodes said. “As much of a fan as I am of Sporting KC, I’m here to see Lionel Messi. I’ve been an Argentine soccer fan since I was seven years old.”

Crowds of people lined up to get into Arrowhead hours before the gates opened.

“I’m looking forward to Sporting KC dominating Lionel Messi,” Sporting KC fan Drake Clemow said. “He thought he was going to get a cakewalk, but we decided to bring 70,000 fans to show them what Chiefs Nation and Sporting KC Nation know how to do. “

The match was moved from Children’s Mercy Park to Arrowhead Stadium to accommodate the expected influx of soccer fans.

“I’m looking forward to a victory, a big win. We came to Arrowhead from Children’s Mercy Park, and I feel like this is one of the greatest opportunities we’ve got,” Sporting KC fan Kylin Goodloe said. “We have Messi and all of our guys, so I’m looking forward to it and want to see the reaction. I want to see the energy and a big dub on the board for Sporting KC.”

The match drew plenty of people to Kansas City. Some were seeing the city and stadium where multiple World Cup matches will be played in 2026 for the first time.

