Snoop Dogg turned down $2 million offer to DJ Michael Jordan party

Snoop Dogg is a man of many talents. He makes music, does Skip The Dishes commercials, cooks with Martha Stewart, and even had his own Netflix show where he was coaching a youth football team. Snoop will also DJ from time to time and the great Michael Jordan even offered him the chance to do so at one of his parties in the past. Guess how much the former Chicago Bulls star was willing to give Snoop? A whopping $2 million. But, he turned it down due to a “schedule conflict.”

Source: Quinn Allen @ Clutch Points

Via Jake Paul’s podcast: “I know one of the craziest deals I turned down was like $2 million dollars to DJ a Michael Jordan party and I turned it down. I’ve still never met Michael Jordan but I still want to.” -via Clutch Points / May 25, 2022

