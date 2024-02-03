Smoke intensifies around controversial but feasible Suns trade for Miles Bridges

Trade speculation around the Phoenix Suns and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges is ramping up again.

The Suns have been linked to Bridges in trade rumors for almost two weeks now, but things have stepped up a notch on Friday. Senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer reported that "the Phoenix Suns continue to be described by league personnel as the team most motivated to land the Michigan State product."

Fischer went on to reiterate that Bridges played for the same Michigan State basketball program that Suns owner Matt Ishbia was part of and won a national championship. He also offered insight into how Bridges would help the Suns on the hardwood.

"Bridges would add a sturdy forward that Phoenix’s roster currently lacks and could allow the Suns to deploy more effective small-ball lineups with Kevin Durant at the five," Fischer said.

The 6-7, 225-pound Bridges is scoring 20.8 points per game on 45.5/35.9/86.4 shooting splits. He is averaging 7.4 rebounds per game and 1.1 steals per game.

Furthermore, local Suns insider for FOX 10, AZ Family and PHNX Sports — "FLEX From Jersey" —reported that when it comes to Bridges, "this thing is getting serious."

Things are getting serious.If you missed it, check out the latest information on the Suns trade talks below 👇https://t.co/3jI410VsAn pic.twitter.com/cWMJAo9Nhm — FLEX From Jersey (@FlexFromJersey) February 3, 2024

"It's graduated over the last 24 to 48 hours. I can tell you that I've spoke to multiple contacts that have confirmed to me that this is moving now, this is getting potentially towards even a finish line," FLEX From Jersey said. "And it makes a lot of sense on the basketball court."

Many fans, however, have taken issue with this trade due to factors off of the basketball court. That's because Bridges is serving three years of probation right now due to pleading no contest from his role in a felony domestic violence allegation incident in June of 2022. The allegation is from the mother of his two kids.

65-Game rule: How many more games can Booker, Durant miss and still qualify for MVP, All-NBA awards?

The mother accused him of assaulting her in front of the kids. Also, on Oct. 12, 2023, there was a criminal summons in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, that accused the 25-year-old of violating a protection order. Bridges' court date is on Feb. 20.

The Suns do not have much obvious trade bait. They have a brilliant trade chip in two-guard Grayson Allen, but he has been reported to have played himself off of the trade block after averaging 13.2 points per game this season on 51.9/49.6/88.8 shooting. The only reported trade chip left is Nassir Little, who does not carry significant value during a season in which he has averaged 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.

The team can, however, package second-round draft picks for both the near and distant future with Little to get a deal done. With Bridges' issues off the court, and his status as a free agent when the season is over, Charlotte could potentially be looking to move Bridges for less than the value his numbers suggest he is worth.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Miles Bridges to Phoenix Suns?: Trade rumors continue heating up