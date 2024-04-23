Slot leads way as potential Klopp replacement - is he the right man?

Feyenoord boss Arne Slot is a leading candidate to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager.

Klopp announced in January he would leave Anfield at the end of the season and the Reds have been conducting extensive research around a number of candidates.

Slot, 45, led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title. This season, they have won the Dutch Cup and are second in the top flight.

Is Slot the right man for the Reds or is there another potential manager more suitable to replace Klopp?

