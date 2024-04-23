Slot a leading candidate to succeed Klopp

Slot led Feyenoord to the Dutch Cup this season [Getty Images]

Feyenoord's Arne Slot is a leading candidate to take over as Liverpool manager from Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp announced in January he would leave Anfield at the end of the season and the Reds have been conducting extensive research around a number of candidates.

The 45-year-old, who led Feyenoord to the 2022-23 Eredivisie title, has emerged as a candidate who fits Liverpool's criteria.

Feyenoord have won the Dutch Cup this season and are second in the Eredivisie.

The decision to appoint Slot has not been made but he has become a strong candidate to succeed Klopp.

He ruled himself out of contention for the Tottenham Hotspur job last summer before Ange Postecoglu took over and is believed to be interesting Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

Slot became Feyenoord head coach in December 2020 after leaving AZ Alkmaar, where he started his managerial career.

The former midfielder spent his entire playing career in the Netherlands, making more than 100 appearances for both FC Zwolle and NAC Breda.

Xabi Alonso was linked with the Anfield job but the former Reds midfielder announced in March he would be stay on at Bayer Leverkusen, who have since become German champions.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim was another name heavily linked but he is believed to have fallen out of the running.