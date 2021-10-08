Skip Bayless rips LeBron James' spot on USA TODAY Sports' NBA 75 list

LeBron James checked in at No. 2 on the USA TODAY panel ranking of the 75 greatest players in NBA history. The top spot belonged to Michael Jordan.

The full rankings, released this week, caught the eye of someone over at Fox Sports 1. "Undisputed" with Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe dedicated a full 11-minute segment to the list.

"That USA TODAY actually put LeBron James No. 2 on the all-time list? You're kidding. What are you talking about?" Bayless said. "This is nothing but a politically correct choice. It's because they don't want to burn the bridge to LeBron and his inner-circle, who are very powerful."

"LeBron James is disqualified from the second spot on this list," Bayless said before criticizing the star's free throw shooting.

USA Today has LeBron at #2 All-Time. Here's @RealSkipBayless' Top 10 NBA Players:



1. Michael Jordan

2. Magic Johnson

3. Shaquille O'Neal

4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

5. Tim Duncan

6. Bill Russell

7. Kobe Bryant

8. Larry Bird

9. LeBron James

10. Wilt Chamberlain pic.twitter.com/HNCwHA0bgP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 8, 2021

Sharpe also had his gripes with our rankings, since he believes James is No. 1 and Jordan is second.

