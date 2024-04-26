Sixers’ Joel Embiid explains what happened on flagrant-1 with Mitchell Robinson

PHILADELPHIA — There was chippiness from the jump in Thursday’s 125-114 Game 3 win over the New York Knicks for the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a critical game for both sides as New York was looking for a 3-0 lead while Philadelphia desperately needed to get back in the series.

Both sides exchanged some hard hits and things began to escalate quickly. Joel Embiid found himself in a tough position on the ground on the defensive end. Off an offensive rebound, Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson tried going back up for a dunk, but Embiid grabbed his leg while he was mid-air.

The officials reviewed the play and called it for a flagrant-1, but it easily could have been a flagrant-2 foul which would have caused an ejection for Embiid.

“Obviously Mitchell Robinson was jumping,” Embiid explained. “I was trying to make sure he doesn’t land on me, because obviously we know the history that I have with (Jonathan) Kuminga landing on my knee. So I kind of had some flashbacks. It’s unfortunate. I didn’t mean to hurt anybody. It’s just, in those situations, I’ve got to protect myself because I’ve been in way too many situations where I’m always the recipient — the bad end of it.”

Joel Embiid received a Flagrant 1 after this foul on Mitchell Robinson 😳 pic.twitter.com/2ygeQh8gMG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 26, 2024

To Embiid’s point, he has been through a lot on the floor. The Kuminga play back in January essentially caused the meniscus injury which caused him to undergo a procedure and miss two months.

However, the Knicks did not like the play and Donte DiVincenzo got into his face to protect Robinson. For New York, Robinson left the game in a walking boot. It appears that what happened with Embiid tweaked the ankle that he has missed some time with.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire