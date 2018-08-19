Six Vikings injured in preseason loss

NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings Aug 18, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive end Ade Aruna (61) is carted off the field following an injury during the second quarter against Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings dropped a 14-10 decision to the Jacksonville Jagaurs on Saturday, but the losses could run deeper than just one preseason game.

Six players left the game and didn't return for the Vikings. Defensive end Ade Aruna (knee), offensive lineman Cedrick Lang (lower leg) and fullback Johnny Stanton (lower leg) all were carted off the field.

Additionally, cornerback Mackensie Alexander (ankle), center Josh Andrews (ankle) and wide receiver Jeff Badet (concussion) were sidelined during the game.

Coach Mike Zimmer said after the game that he expects some of the injuries to be season-ending. He said he already knew Lang's injury would require surgery.

"The list was so long I don't remember the exact number, so I'll just wait until we put them on IR," Zimmer said.

Alexander's spot on the team was secure entering the game, but some of the players were still working for a roster spot.

"Yeah I feel bad for those guys because they come in here and work their rear ends off," Zimmer said. "We had a huge number of injuries today. You never want your guys to get injured and it was kind of freaky things; we get rolled up on, it was unfortunate things today opposed to, you know Badet got hit in the head."

Minnesota already was missing four offensive line starters: Mike Remmers (ankle), Rashod Hill (ankle), Pat Elflein (PUP) and Nick Easton (IR -- neck). Zimmer said he expects Remmers to return next week and Elflein fairly soon.

--Field Level Media