Wales v Scotland LIVE rugby: Latest score and updates from Six Nations in Cardiff

Wales and Scotland get their Six Nations underway in the final fixture of the opening weekend today.

Scotland have lost on their last 11 visits to Cardiff but will surely see this as a golden opportunity to end that 22-year run with Wales bedding in a new side after a year of change.

Warren Gatland has installed the 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins as captain of a young squad that he hopes can grow together. Gregor Townsend’s visitors have a more settled feel, but are also under new leadership with Rory Darge and Finn Russell appointed as co-captains for the campaign.

A statement win for Ireland over France in Marseille set the standard for the chasing pack. Indy Sport’s Six Nations 2024 predictions includes the winner, top try-scorer, breakthrough star and more.

Follow all the action from Cardiff below. You can get all the latest Six Nations odds and tips here.

Six Nations 2024: Wales v Scotland

Wales host Scotland in Round 1 of the Six Nations, live on BBC One

Scotland haven’t won in Cardiff since 2002 but are in a strong position to break that duck

TEAM NEWS: An inexperienced Wales side sees Cam Winnett debut at full back

TEAM NEWS: Kyle Rowe makes hsi first start with Blair Kinghorn injured

Wales 0-3 Scotland

16:56 , Luke Baker

9 mins: No maul this time as Scotland run a strike play off the lineout and Tuipulotu barrels up the middle. Over the gain-line and it’s quick ball but good Wales defence to win a turnover at the breakdown about five metres from their own line. Huge. Zander Fagerson pinged for a second motion.

Corey Domachowski receiving treatment after getting his head in the wrong position from a tackle, takes a thigh to the head. He may have to go off for a HIA - we’ll see.

Wales 0-3 Scotland

16:54 , Luke Baker

8 mins: A kick-heavy strategy from Wales so far, especially in their own half. But another penalty puts them under pressure - captain Dafydd Jenkins caught offside. Referee Ben O’Keefe already warning that too much more will be a yellow card.

Good touch-finder from Russell from the penalty. A lineout in the Welsh 22 is the reward. Another great chance here.

PENALTY! Wales 0-3 Scotland (Finn Russell 6’)

16:52 , Luke Baker

Simple kick for Finn Russell and he makes no mistake. Points on the board for the Scots. A decent first attacking set from them.

Wales 0-0 Scotland

16:51 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Russell opts for a cross-field kick off the wraparound but it’s straight into touch. Penalty was coming though, so he’ll have a chance to get the first three points on the board

Wales 0-0 Scotland

16:50 , Luke Baker

5 mins: Not a great kick by Russell but Steyn brilliantly contests and snatches it out of the air. He then wins the penalty and it’s thumped up to the 22.

Lienout safely secured, good throw by Turner and they maul into the 22. Tuipolotu with a punishing carry in midfield to make more ground.

Wales 0-0 Scotland

16:48 , Luke Baker

3 mins: Good yards made by Scotland but an offload on the 22 doesn’t go to hand. Wales counter and Adams makes a few metres, feeds Davies who makes a few more. Subsequent box kick also bounces Wales’s way but they’re only on halfway.

There’s a mist hanging over the pitch and Wales are putting up high bombs early on to test the Scottish back three. So far, they’re dealing with them.

Wales 0-0 Scotland

16:47 , Luke Baker

2 mins: Wales go straight through the backs and it’s a carry for Watkin at outside centre. They stick up a box kick from Gareth Davies but it’s too far, easy collect for Rowe and he calls mark before thumping it deep into Welsh territory.

Clearance up towards halfway but a decent platform for the Scots

KICK-OFF! Wales 0-0 Scotland

16:46 , Luke Baker

Wales kick us off and we’re underway! Crosbie collects for Scotland and charges into contact. White box-kicks clear and here we go.

Wales v Scotland

16:44 , Luke Baker

The teams are out, anthems done and we’re ready to get underway.

Scotland haven’t won in Cardiff for 22 years but this is as good a chance as they’ll ever have. Surely this year? Surely...?

Wales v Scotland referee: Who is Six Nations official Ben O’Keeffe?

16:41 , Luke Baker

New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe will take charge of Wales vs Scotland in the 2024 Six Nations.

The 35-year-old endured an eventual World Cup last year, being appointed to a quarter-final and semi-final in his second appearance at the tournament.

O’Keeffe’s performance in the last eight was criticised by beaten French captain Antoine Dupont, but the Kiwi responded well and took charge of England’s narrow defeat to semi-final at the Stade de France a week later.

Here’s everything you need to know about him:

Wales v Scotland referee: Who is Six Nations official Ben O’Keeffe?

Gregor Townsend gives his pre-match thoughts

16:39 , Luke Baker

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has been chatting to BBC, and started by talking through the roof u-turn - with Scotland now opting to have it closed after initially requesting it stay open.

Townsend said: “The weather changed. Nobody wants to play in rain if they can avoid it. We’d have preferred a dry day, but we’re all happy now.

“We believe this team has experience of winning in venues we’ve not had great records in, so this is another one to challenge us today. The squad selection doesn’t win games. It’s what you do in the 80 minutes that count.

“Finn won’t change how he plays [as captain]. He leads our attack anyway, he’s a good connector with his team-mates and referees.”

Scotland team news

16:37 , Luke Baker

Scotland are also short of a couple of key figures, including new co-captain Rory Darge - Luke Crosbie and former skipper Jamie Ritchie thus join Matt Fagerson in the back row. Blair Kinghorn is the second major injury absentee, opening an opportunity for Kyle Rowe to make his first start.

Scotland’s bench props will both make Scotland debuts when introduced, though Alec Hepburn can at least count on the experience of six caps in an England shirt.

Scotland XV: 1 Pierre Schoeman, 2 George Turner, 3 Zander Fagerson; 4 Richie Gray, 5 Scott Cummings; 6 Luke Crosbie, 7 Jamie Ritchie, 8 Matt Fagerson; 9 Ben White, 10 Finn Russell (capt.); 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 13 Huw Jones, 14 Kyle Steyn; 15 Kyle Rowe.

Replacements: 16 Ewan Ashman, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Elliot Millar-Mills, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Jack Dempsey; 21 George Horne, 22 Ben Healy, 23 Cam Redpath.

Wales team news

16:35 , Luke Baker

It’s a relatively inexperienced Welsh side, with Warren Gatland’s selection complicated further by the absence of Will Rowlands and George North.

In Rowlands’ absence, Adam Bard partners new skipper Dafydd Jenkins in the second row, while Owen Watkin takes the 13 shirt with North nursing a shoulder problem.

Cam Winnett will make a debut at full-back, while fellow Cardiff youngster Alex Mann is also set to win a first cap off the bench.

Wales XV: 1 Corey Domachowski, 2 Ryan Elias, 3 Leon Brown; 4 Dafydd Jenkins (capt.), 5 Adam Beard; 6 James Botham, 7 Tommy Reffell, 8 Aaron Wainwright; 9 Gareth Davies, 10 Sam Costelow; 11 Rio Dyer, 12 Nick Tompkins, 13 Owen Watkin, 14 Josh Adams; 15 Cam Winnett.

Replacements: 16 Elliot Dee, 17 Kemsley Mathias, 18 Keiron Assiratti, 19 Teddy Williams, 20 Alex Mann; 21 Tomos Williams, 22 Ioan Lloyd, 23 Mason Grady

How to watch Wales v Scotland

16:33 , Luke Baker

When is Wales vs Scotland?

Wales vs Scotland is due to kick off at 4.45pm GMT on Saturday 3 February at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on BBC One, with coverage on the channel from 4pm. It can be watched online via the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Everything you need to know about Wales v Scotland

16:30 , Luke Baker

Wales and Scotland get their Six Nations underway in the final fixture of the opening weekend.

Scotland have lost on their last 11 visits to Cardiff, but will surely see this as a golden opportunity to end that 22-year run with Wales bedding in a new side after a year of change.

Warren Gatland has installed the 21-year-old lock Dafydd Jenkins as captain of a young squad that he hopes can grow together.

Gregor Townsend’s visitors have a more settled feel, but are also under new leadership with Rory Darge and Finn Russell appointed as co-captains for the campaign.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Wales v Scotland live stream: How to watch Six Nations match online and on TV

Wales v Scotland

16:26 , Luke Baker

No rest for the wicked! Our attention now turns to Wales v Scotland to round off the opening Six Nations weekend. Should be a cracker in Cardiff.

You can follow that here:

Wales v Scotland LIVE rugby: Six Nations latest updates from Cardiff

Ethan Roots reflects on England debut

16:23 , Luke Baker

Here’s what Ethan Roots had to say after an England debut that ended with him being named Player of the Match in Rome. He was superb today.

🗣️ "It's pretty surreal, words can't really describe it."



✅ International Debut

✅ First England Win

✅ Player of the Match



WATCH: Highlights from England’s narrow win in Rome

16:17 , Luke Baker

Here are the highlights from an enthralling encounter in Rome. Italy as close as they’ve ever been to England.

💥 ITALY STRIKE FIRST!



The hosts slice through England's defence and Alessandro Garbisi is over!



Have we got a historic upset on the cards? 🤔



👊 New boys involved to get England their opener!



💧 It's LIQUID rugby from Italy!



What a move from the Azzurri as Tommy Allan races away for their second try of the contest 😍



🎤 "Full-on determination from Alex Mitchell!"



⚡ Monty Ioane finishes the contest in style!



FULL-TIME! Italy 24-27 England

16:10 , Luke Baker

That was the final play and Italy get a well-deserved losing bonus point in Rome. But England hold on for a win to kick-start their Six Nations campaign.

(AP)

TRY! Italy 24-27 England (Monty Ioane 80+5’)

16:09 , Luke Baker

A simply brilliant finish by Monty Ioane and Italy get the losing bonus point! There looks nothing on down the right as Roots tackles Ioane but he doesn’t hold on, Ioane releases the ball, gets up, collects it and then charges down the flank, handing off one defender and going over for the try!

The conversion is good and Italy end within three points! The closest they’ve ever run England and the most points they’ve scored against them as well

Italy 17-27 England

16:07 , Luke Baker

80+ 4 mins: Izekor hurdles a Rotos tackle - that was more NFL than rugby! It takes Italy to halfway. Menoncello makes good metres down the right wing - he’s had a good game.

A crossfield kick to Zambonin is just kept alive but Italy are still only around halfway.

Italy 17-27 England

16:05 , Luke Baker

80+2 mins: Scrum penalty against England again - this time Beno Obano! Italy will boot for touch and now they’ll try to go all the way down the field and snatch a losing bonus point.

YELLOW CARD! Italy 17-27 England

16:04 , Luke Baker

80+1 mins: Care snipes and England within five metres once more. Penalty advantage as well. Roots burrows for the line. Back for the penalty and referee Ben Williams has had enough of the penalties, so Michele Lamaro heads to the sin-bin. We’ll end at 14 vs 14.

England opt for the scrum, going for one last try.

Italy 17-27 England

16:03 , Luke Baker

80 mins: Last attack for England - good lineout by Dan and England are into the 22. Cunningham-South knocks on in contact but we come back for a penalty after a pair of Italian offsides.

England kick to the corner - the clock is almost in the red now

Italy 17-27 England

16:01 , Luke Baker

79 mins: Final knockings here and England are seeing this out for an important, if not comprehensive win. They’ve done just enough in this second half.

Italy 17-27 England

16:01 , Luke Baker

78 mins: Izekor fumbles a lineout and Dan dives on the loose ball. Italy then fumble an England box-kick, Cunningham-South grabs it and charges down the left touchline but Ioane across well to tackle him into touch.

And another debutant on for England as Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, the exciting Exeter speedster enters the fray. Important to cap him to keep him out of Wales’s clutches as well, so you can understand Borthwick bringing him on for a couple of minutes.

Italy 17-27 England

15:59 , Luke Baker

77 mins: So England will finish this game with 14 men. Lineout safely secured by Italy but Steward comes across brilliantly to claim a Garbisi chip over the top with a trio of Italians, including Zambonin, charging and about to grab the ball.

YELLOW CARD! Italy 17-27 England

15:57 , Luke Baker

75 mins: Maro Itoje has taken over as England’s captain from George. Itoje was seen as a nailed-on future England skipper when he first burst on tot he scene but has never quite been trusted in the leadership position until now. He’s had a very good game today.

The referee will have a look at an Elliot Daly tackle to see if it’s a trip. He was slipping but appears to stick out his left leg to trip the Italian runner. TMO and referee agree it’s a yellow card. That was clear.

Italy 17-27 England

15:54 , Luke Baker

74 mins: Great rugby by Italy as they run a wraparound play and scythe through the English defensive live before Cunningham-South makes a good tackle on Mori in the wide channel as he bursts into the 22.

Italy go back inside but Roots picks them off at the breakdown to seal the turnover. England were stretched there, so that’s a big turnover.

Alex Coles on for England as is Andrea Zambonin for Italy - both into their respective second rows. England skipper Jamie George also exits, with Theo Dan on at hooker for the final few minutes.

Italy 17-27 England

15:51 , Luke Baker

71 mins: Wow! Italy’s rookie prop Spagnolo out-scrums the old warhorse Cole, who is pinged for a penalty. You’d have got long odds on that!

Itoje nearly disrupts the breakdown after the Italy lineout but the Azzurri hold on and have a platform in England’s half.

Italy 17-27 England

15:49 , Luke Baker

69 mins: Fin Smith has orchestrated Northampton Saints to the top of the Gallagher Premiership this season - he’s an exciting prospect at 10. Can he conduct the England attack in the same way?

The sloppiness continues as Italy fumble the ball after a lineout, giving England a scrum. We’re entering the final 10 minutes and the Azzurri haven’t scored in the second half yet.

Another change for them as Federico Mori is on for Lorenzo Pani. Mori into the centres and the impressive Menoncello out to the wing.

Italy 17-27 England

15:47 , Luke Baker

68 mins: Two debutants for England as Fin Smith on at fly half for Ford and big-carrying Chandler Cunningham-South on for Sam Underhill in the back row. He’s a powerful, exciting player.

A couple of Italian debutants also come on - prop Mirco Spagnoloand back row Alessandro Izekor. Youngsters into the fray

PENALTY! Italy 17-27 England (George Ford 66’)

15:46 , Luke Baker

It’s loose from England in midfield but they’re bailed out by another penalty and given the scoreboard, they go for the posts. It’s bang in front of the sticks and George Ford nails it. That will be his final action as he’s about to be subbed.

Italy 17-24 England

15:44 , Luke Baker

65 mins: Things have become slightly bitty over the past few minutes. Often happens once the replacements start to enter the fray. But we’re into the final quarter and this game is still up for grabs.

Italy 17-24 England

15:40 , Luke Baker

61 mins: Itoje disrupts the Italy lineout but unlucky to just knock on. England won’t mind that too much, it was good work by the English lock.

Italy now knock on in response after a couple of phases in midfield. They’ve generally been pretty tidy today but that’s frustrating for them. Good defensive pressure though

MISSED PENALTY! Italy 17-24 England

15:37 , Luke Baker

58 mins: On the 22, to the left of the posts and Tommaso Allan misses the kick wide to the right! That hurts Italy - he’s normally impeccable from the tee.

Another veteran on for England as Danny Care wins his 97th cap, on for Alex Mitchell at scrum half. It’s Care’s first Six Nations appearance for six years, remarkably!

Italy 17-24 England

15:35 , Luke Baker

57 mins: Great strike move off the scrum by Italy. Garbisi down the blind side, feeds Ioane and he bursts into the 22. Italy lose the ball at the breakdown but England pinged for offside.

Discussions with captain Michele Lamaro and he opts to take the points, so Allan will go for the posts.

Italy 17-24 England

15:34 , Luke Baker

56 mins: A Slade knock-on as he goes for an intercept, so Italy put in to the scrum. And they’ll face Dan Cole! The veteran comes on for his 108th cap in place of Will Stuart.

Italy 17-24 England

15:33 , Luke Baker

55 mins: Opening try-scorer Alessandro Garbisi is off, with Stephen Varney on a scrum half for Italy and Giacomo Nicotera on at hooker for Gianmarco Lucchesi as well. England’s entire starting XV still on the field but not for much longer, surely.

PENALTY! Italy 17-24 England (George Ford 54’)

15:32 , Luke Baker

England have a first scrum of the day where they’ll put-in and they immediately win a penalty. Zilocchi, only just off the bench, is pinged as he’s dominated by Marler.

Good work by the English front row and George Ford takes advantage from the kicking tee to extend the lead.

WATCH: Alex Mitchell dances through for England’s second try

15:30 , Luke Baker

It was lovely work from Mitchell.

🎤 "Full-on determination from Alex Mitchell!"



Italy 17-21 England

15:28 , Luke Baker

51 mins: The Italy scrum has been solid today and is again. Blitz defence from England stifles them though as Chessum bursts out of the line and makes a huge hit.

England turn the ball over in midfield and that’s another good set that will please defence coach Felix Jones

Italy 17-21 England

15:27 , Luke Baker

49 mins: Better lineout by England as Roots claims the George throw. Another attacking platform in the opposition 22. Freeman loops around but good defence by Italy.

Menoncello then disrupts the ball to force England backwards, Steward knocks on and the Azzurri can reset. Tommy Freeman receiving treatment after taking a knee to the face from his own team-mate. Painful and that will come up as a shiner but he should be fine to continue

Italy 17-21 England

15:24 , Luke Baker

47 mins: A couple of Italy changes as prop Giosue Zilocchi and back row Manuel Zuliani enter the fray.

England lose a lineout deep in the Italy 22 to spurn an attacking opportunity. Good work by Ruzza to reach past Itoje and pilfer it.

TRY! Italy 17-21 England (Alex Mitchell 45’)

15:21 , Luke Baker

England back into the Italy 22 and Slade dances in from the left flank to make good ground. And then Alex Mitchell goes over!

The scrum half goes alone as he snipes from the base of a ruck, he spins one defender and then isn’t held when tackled so pirouettes, gets back up and stretches out for the try. A first Six Nations try for the No 9.

Good conversion from out on the left by Ford and England on top in Rome.

Italy 17-14 England

15:20 , Luke Baker

43 mins: Great up and under by Salde, who chases his own kick and nails Allan. The Italy full back does well to hold on.

England get it back and Freeman is agonisingly close to scoring! The Northampton winger has space on the right flank, charges into space, pokes a grubber kick beyond the final defender but it just bounces into touch before the line. If it bounces the other way, Freeman collects and scores

KICK-OFF! Italy 17-14 England

15:17 , Luke Baker

Back underway in Rome. England almost claim the kick-off but Itoje just knocks on. We’ll have just a second scrum fo the game and it’s solid again from Italy

WATCH: First-half highlights from Rome

15:10 , Luke Baker

HALF-TIME! Italy 17-14 England

15:05 , Luke Baker

A breathless first half in Rome!

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(AP)

(Getty Images)

HALF-TIME! Italy 17-14 England

15:01 , Luke Baker

Italy deal with a kick through and run a couple of phases to see it through to half-time. They’ll be delighted with that first half - they lead by three points at the break in pursuit of a first-ever win over England.

(Getty Images)

Italy 17-14 England

15:00 , Luke Baker

39 mins: Kick-off safely claimed by Itoje and England can box-kick up to halfway through Mitchell. Powerful carry by Netflix star Negri before Italy take to the air but Daly takess and thumps clear.

A kicking battle ensues and England win it as Freeman dances and carries into the Italy half. Can England score before the break?

PENALTY! Italy 17-14 England (George Ford 38’)

14:58 , Luke Baker

George Ford indeed makes no mistake and the lead is trimmed to three.

Italy 17-11 England

14:57 , Luke Baker

37 mins: A few minutes to go before the break. England enjoying all the possession recently. They’re into the Italian half again, another big carry from Roots and then Marler.

Steward taken out off the ball by Ceccarelli, who falls for a Ford dummy, so England will go for the posts from the 22 in a fairly central position. Should be within three points here.

WATCH: Italy extend their lead with second try

14:54 , Luke Baker

Here was that second try from Italy. A gorgeous score, finished by Tommaso Allan.

💧 It's LIQUID rugby from Italy!



What a move from the Azzurri as Tommy Allan races away for their second try of the contest 😍



PENALTY! Italy 17-11 England (George Ford 33’)

14:53 , Luke Baker

England back within a score. Simple penalty for Ford. Three points not a bad return there

Italy 17-8 England

14:52 , Luke Baker

31 mins: Lineout secured and England set up the maul. It drives forward but is stopped a couple of metres out.

The forwards keep it tight, Underhill and then Chessum burrow. England then go wide to the right, Freeman powerfully charges through defenders and gets within a metre. Almost loses his shorts int he process as he bares his buttocks to the Rome crowd. Seeing more of him than we needed to there...

Another penalty and England will go for the posts this time.

Italy 17-8 England

14:50 , Luke Baker

30 mins: Roots goes for the line, then Chessum has a go. Bodies on the line and we’ll come back for the penalty. England kick to the corner and will fancy their chances from this five-metre lineout

Italy 17-8 England

14:49 , Luke Baker

29 mins: England with an attacking opportunity immediately from kick-off. They steadily work their way up and Itoje drives England within a few metres of the line.

TRY! Italy 17-8 England (Tommaso Allan 26’)

14:48 , Luke Baker

Solid defensive lineout from England and a good maul to follow. Great kick chase and Freeman nails Ioane in his own half.

But Italy go through the hands to the right and they score through Tommaso Allan!

It’s absolutely sublime - Paolo Garbisi wraps around and that catches out Slade, Menoncello strides down the right wing, draws the final man and flicks inside to the supporting Allan for the run in. England’s defence completely caught out!

Conversion under the sticks and Italy extend the lead.

WATCH: Italy and England trade early tries

14:44 , Luke Baker

Here are the two tries so far in this game.

Italy 10-8 England

14:43 , Luke Baker

23 mins: Big one-up carries from England but Italy firm in defence and Ford’s chip over the top is pretty aimless as Allan claims.

No one carried more than Italy in last year’s Six Nations but they’ve been more pragmatic so far. They do try to carry form their own 22 there though and win a penalty. Decent result and they’ll have a platform up towards halfway.

TRY! Italy 10-8 England (Elliot Daly 20’)

14:38 , Luke Baker

Powerful carry from Roots makes good ground and England then go wide to the left. And they score in the corner through Elliot Daly!

Beautiful running line from Freeman - who has been immense for Northampton this season - draws two defenders and flicks the offload to Daly in support, who dives over the line in the corner. Very nice.

Ford can’t add the extras though as his touchline conversion drifts wide

Italy 10-3 England

14:37 , Luke Baker

18 mins: A couple of surges from England take them into Italian territory but this Italian defence has real bite. Snapping out of the line to force runners back.

Eventually England opt for the boot and a trade of kicks ends with a goal-line dropout for Italy.

PENALTY! Italy 10-3 England (George Ford 15’)

14:34 , Luke Baker

No mistake from George Ford from the tee, although his effort from the 22, to the right of the uprights, clips the inside of the post on the way through!

A bit heart in mouth there but three points on the board.

Italy 10-0 England

14:33 , Luke Baker

14 mins: England need to reset after that and they have their first real sustained spell of possession in Italian territory. They win a penalty as Cannone is caught off his feet at the breakdown.

Ford should slot this and narrow the gap

TRY! Italy 10-0 England (Alessandro Garbisi 12’)

14:29 , Luke Baker

WOW! It’s been coming and Italy score the first try through Alessandro Garbisi!

They cut England to ribbons as an offload finds Cannone to maraud through, he flicks the ball off the deck when tackled on the 22 and Garbisi is in support. It bounces off his leg but he collects and runs under the sticks for the score! England questioning if it was a knock-on but no dice.

Simple conversion for Allan and it’s 10-0. What a start!

Italy 3-0 England

14:29 , Luke Baker

11 mins: Good disruption from Cannone who forces Mitchell to fumble as he tries to spread the ball from the base of a ruck. England’s back row need to take control of these breakdowns a bit more.

Italy 3-0 England

14:27 , Luke Baker

10 mins: Good start from Italy - new coach Gonzalo Quesada will be pleased. They look well-drilled. They nearly beat France in Round 1 last year, remember, so they often start the Six Nations fairly well.

A reset of the first scrum and second-time round Italy hold firm. Solid set-piece. The Azzurri flick the ball wide to the right and then a cross-kick from Garbisi almost finds Ioane in space on the left touchline but Steward gets across to tackle him into touch. Nice idea.

Italy 3-0 England

14:24 , Luke Baker

8 mins: Better from Itoje as he pinches the lineout and he then tidies up a loose ball at the breakdown very nicely. Brex deals with a Ford spiral very nicely - holds on in the face of English pressure.

We’ll have our first scrum, on halfway, as Will Stuart knocks on in contact. England will expect to dominate at scrum-time with their bulk.

Italy 3-0 England

14:23 , Luke Baker

6 mins: Yet another penalty against England from the kick-off - looks like Itoje again, caught with his hands on the floor. Italy can clear their lines and the visitors need to tidy up their discipline.

PENALTY! Italy 3-0 England (Tommaso Allan 5’)

14:22 , Luke Baker

Flat-line from Italy with Menoncello just behind who then targets Ford and gets over the gain-line. Itoje strays offside to get in Alessandro Garbisi’s eye-line and it’s a penalty to the Azzurri.

Tommaso Allan on kicking duty, fairly central from 30 metres and he thumps the ball between the posts. Good kick and Italy strike first

Italy 0-0 England

14:20 , Luke Baker

4 mins: Tough bounce right in front of Daly as Garbisi pokes a grubber kick through but he holds on and Mitchell can box-kick clear towards halfway.

Good defensive set from England. New defence coach Felix Jones will be pleased with that - water-tight to stop any Italian surges.

Italy 0-0 England

14:18 , Luke Baker

2 mins: First touch for debutant Ethan Roots at the lineout. Cleanly taken. England run phases around halfway but get pinged for holding on at the breakdown. big tackle from Ruzza on Chessum

Early celebrations from the Italians - good defence and they have a platform with the lineout on the England 22.

KICK-OFF! Italy 0-0 England

14:17 , Luke Baker

And we’re underway! Garbisi boots the ball into the air, claimed by Itoje and Lucchesi immediately gives away a penalty. England have an early lineout in Italian territory

Italy v England

14:15 , Luke Baker

God Save The King first up and fairly full-throated from most of the England team. Then a typically roared, emotional rendition of Il Canto degli Italiani.

Lovely stuff. Kick-off imminent

Italy v England

14:08 , Luke Baker

Heere come the teams! Federico Ruzza, on his 50th cap, heads out before the rest. Time for the anthems and then the second game of the 2024 Six Nations will get underway.

Love it - let’s do this!

Steve Borthwick analyses Italy v England

14:08 , Luke Baker

Here’s what England coach Steve Borthwick had to say ahead of this afternoon’s game

💬 "There has to be a need for a different mindset, we've addressed that."



Ugo Monye and Maggie Alphonsi give their take on today’s game

14:04 , Luke Baker

Here’s what the ITV pundits reckon about Italy v England

💬 @MaggieAlphonsi - "I want to see an England team that has no fear, no limits & just wants to play."



🗣️ @ugomonye "They're not going to be measured on the result today, I want to measure them based on their intent."



Italy vs England

14:00 , Luke Baker

The fans are out in force for today’s game in Rome

(Getty Images)

(REUTERS)

(PA)

(Getty Images)

When is Italy vs England and how can I watch it?

13:55 , Luke Baker

When is Italy vs England?

Italy vs England is due to kick off at 2.15pm GMT on Saturday 3 January at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 1.30pm GMT. It can be watched online via streaming platform ITVX.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Talking points ahead of Italy v England

13:45 , Luke Baker

Quesada plots Roman ambush

Italy have a new head coach in Argentinian Gonzalo Quesada, who is expected to tighten up the loose game introduced by his predecessor Kieran Crowley.

It helped deliver wins against Wales and Australia but the Azzurri self-destructed at the World Cup with crushing losses to New Zealand and France reversing the progress made in the previous 18 months.

Since joining the Six Nations in 2000 Italy have recorded a win rate of only 11 per cent and have yet to defeat England in 30 meetings but traditionally they are at their strongest at the start of the tournament as France found out a year ago when they edged home by the skin of their teeth.

Talking points ahead of Italy v England

13:35 , Luke Baker

Carrying threats needed

A concern hanging over England’s team selection is the lack of carrying power outside the explosive Ben Earl, who continues at No 8 having taken the World Cup by storm.

In particular, the backline is short on players who can muscle through heavy traffic in the absence of blockbusting centres Tuilagi and Lawrence. There are plenty of options to grind out yards up front, but few to blast big holes in the defence.

Talking points ahead of Italy v England

13:25 , Luke Baker

Release the handbrake

England must show greater ambition in attack or the goodwill generated amongst fans by finishing third at the World Cup will be washed away.

The simplified, kick-focused, data-driven approach was acceptable for the first year of Borthwick’s reign given the need to pick up the pieces of the Eddie Jones era but a failure to add new layers will lead to unrest in the stands.

New captain Jamie George has acknowledged that “you get people on their feet when they see tries being scored” and one of the hopes is that they play with greater freedom outside their own half.

Talking points ahead of Italy v England

13:15 , Luke Baker

Dingwall’s chance to shine

England have been unable to find a potent, enduring answer to who plays inside centre since Will Greenwood retired in 2004.

The next player to be given the opportunity to prove he is the solution is Dingwall, who profits from injuries to Manu Tuilagi and Ollie Lawrence to take the number 12 jersey at the Stadio Olimpico and possibly beyond.

The Northampton Saint has added three kilos of muscle for this season and plays with greater physicality as a result, especially in defence, but his true skill is an all-rounder who brings out the best in the players around him.

Talking points ahead of Italy v England

13:05 , Luke Baker

All change

While picking veteran fly-half George Ford might be an opportunity missed against the Six Nations’ weakest opposition - the inclusion of rookie Fin Smith would have provided a glimpse of the future - Steve Borthwick has shown a willingness to experiment elsewhere.

Flanker Ethan Roots and inside centre Fraser Dingwall are given debuts while Smith, exciting wing Immanuel Feyi-Waboso and back row Chandler Cunningham-South will win their first caps if they step off the bench.

Some of the changes have been forced on Borthwick by circumstance but it is still England’s biggest injection of fresh faces in the Six Nations since 2012.

Andy Farrell highlights key to Ireland Six Nations victory in France

12:55 , Luke Baker

Andy Farrell hailed Ireland’s ruthlessness and composure after their Six Nations title defence was launched with a record-breaking five-try demolition of 14-man France.

The reigning Grand Slam champions propelled themselves into pole position for further championship glory by dismantling the ragged pre-tournament favourites 38-17 in Marseille.

Ireland’s bonus-point success, secured by tries from Jamison Gibson-Park, Tadhg Beirne, Calvin Nash, Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher, plus 13 points from Jack Crowley, was their largest winning margin away to France.

Les Bleus’ quest for victory at a largely subdued Stade Velodrome was damaged by the 32nd-minute dismissal of lock Paul Willemse.

Andy Farrell highlights key to Ireland Six Nations victory in France

Ellis Genge ruled out with a foot injury

12:45 , Luke Baker

A bit of breaking news as Ellis Genge, who was due to start on the bench for England has been ruled out with a foot injury, so Beno Obano joins the replacements.

An RFU statement said: “Loosehead prop Ellis Genge has been ruled out of England’s Six Nations clash against Italy at the Stadio Olimpico this afternoon with a foot injury and is replaced by Beno Obano.”

Here’s how the England team looks now:

England XV: 1 Joe Marler, 2 Jamie George (capt.), 3 Will Stuart; 4 Maro Itoje, 5 Ollie Chessum; 6 Ethan Roots, 7 Sam Underhill, 8 Ben Earl; 9 Alex Mitchell, 10 George Ford; 11 Elliot Daly, 12 Fraser Dingwall, 13 Henry Slade, 14 Tommy Freeman; 15 Freddie Steward.

Replacements: 16 Theo Dan, 17 Beno Obano, 18 Dan Cole, 19 Alex Coles, 20 Chandler Cunningham-South; 21 Danny Care, 22 Fin Smith, 23 Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

Ireland have ‘massive belief’ after demolishing France – Tadhg Beirne

12:35 , Jack Rathborn

Tadhg Beirne says Ireland are brimming with “massive belief” after launching their Guinness Six Nations title defence with a landmark demolition of pre-tournament favourites France.

Andy Farrell’s reigning Grand Slam champions made a statement of intent in Marseille with a stunning 38-17 bonus-point win to propel themselves into pole position for further championship glory.

Ireland were a class above at Stade Velodrome, albeit their cause was aided by a first-half red card for France second-row Paul Willemse.

Ireland have ‘massive belief’ after demolishing France – Tadhg Beirne

Marcus Smith injury: What are England’s fly half options ahead of Six Nations?

12:25 , Jack Rathborn

England have suffered a blow ahead of the Six Nations after Marcus Smith was ruled out of their opener against Italy in Rome.

The Harlequins playmaker had appeared poised to start at fly half at the Stadio Olimpico with Owen Farrell absent from this tournament but left their training camp in Girona on crutches on Tuesday.

Head coach Steve Borthwick was left nervously waiting on the results of a scan to determine the severity of Smith’s injury but the 24-year-old has now been ruled out of Saturday’s match.

Marcus Smith injury: What are England’s fly half options ahead of Six Nations?

Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity for all – but one certainty remains

12:15 , Jack Rathborn

Perhaps not since the Springtime of the Peoples in 1848 has this time of year promised such significant change across Europe. The Six Nations arrives with transformative winds blowing; never before has this tournament been defined as much by those absent as present.

The start of a new World Cup cycle is always a time of recasting but this has been a dramatic winter of abdications and coronations. Five of the six competing nations will be under new captains, Jamie George, Peter O’Mahony, Finn Russell and Gregory Alldritt are familiar faces; Dafydd Jenkins and Rory Darge rather less so.

Four of the fly halves who ended last year’s competition as their nation’s first-choice option are absent. In the past year, the record men’s cap-holders for England, Wales and Italy have entered international retirement, and several more centurions have laid down their shields.

Evolving Six Nations brings opportunity – but one certainty remains