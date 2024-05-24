Six KC Current players called up to national teams in May, June

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The undefeated Kansas City Current have several players who will play for their nation in the next couple of weeks.

Midfielders Claire Hutton (U.S. U20), Desiree Scott (Canada), and Sophie Braun (Argentina), forwards Bia Zaneratto (Brazil) and Nichelle Prince (Canada), and defenders Hanna Glas (Sweden) and Stine Ballisager (Denmark) will be representing their respective countries during NWSL’s international break.

Hutton, 18, is second among NWSL rookies in minutes played (795) and chances created from open play (9) and leads the entire league in tackles won (30). She has become used to playing for the American national team by winning the 2022 CONCACAF Championship with the U17 team and was a captain for the U19 team for the 2023 PanAm Games.

USA will face South Korea in friendlies on Friday, May 31, and Monday, June 3 at 5 p.m. CT for both matches.

Prince and Scott are some of the most experienced players for Canada with Prince having 97 caps with 55 starts and Scott having 185 caps. Both were a part of the 2016 bronze-medal and 2021 gold-medal winning teams while Scott also has a bronze medal and has been to three World Cups.

Scott has only appeared in one match this season from the Current as she returned from a knee injury and Prince has begun to see more minutes in the past two matches as she recovered from a calf injury that she suffered with the national team during the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February. Canada will face Mexico in friendlies in Montreal on June 1 and then in Toronto on June 4.

Braun has yet to appear in a match for the Current this season but has 30 caps and four goals for Argentina as a dual citizen and started every match for her country in the W Gold Cup. Argentina faces Costa Rica in friendlies on May 31 and June 4,

Bia is also one of the most experienced players on Brazil’s national team. She has recorded 100 caps, and 38 goals and was a member of Brazil’s World Cup teams in 2011, 2015, and 2023. Zaneratto’s four goals and three assists helped her be named to NWSL’s Best XI in March and April.

She missed all four matches in May with a foot injury and the Current are in talks with Brazil about whether her call-up is “the best thing for her long term” according to head coach Vlatko Andonovski. Andonvoski plans to incorporate her into the lineup when the Current face expansion side Utah Royals on Saturday.

“We’ll see for how long and how much she can play,” he said.

Brazil is hosting Jamaica on June 1 and June 4 in São Paulo.

Glas has also not appeared in any matches this season as she works her way back from a knee injury and is still on the season-ending injury list. She will be evaluated by Swedish staff as she continues her journey. Sweden will play a home-and-home series against the Republic of Ireland in the UEFA Women’s European Qualifiers on May 31 and June 4. Both teams are at the bottom of their group featuring France and England at the top of the table.

Ballisager is also in the European Qualifiers for Denmark who will face Spain on May 31 in Denmark before heading to Spain on June 4. Both teams are at the top of their group tied with two wins apiece.

Ballisager has started in four matches for the Current at center back including the last three matches. She also scored a goal for her country in her last international call-up in April.

