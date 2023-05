Who are the single-season passing yardage leaders for every NFL team?

Airing it out

The pass has long overtaken the run in the NFL. Yet, oddly enough, you will find it surprising how many teams have had their single-season marks for passing yards in seasons long ago as opposed to recently.

Arizona Cardinals

Player: Carson Palmer.

Year: 2015.

Yardage: 4,671.

Atlanta Falcons

Player: Matt Ryan.

Year: 2016.

Yardage: 4,944.

Baltimore Ravens

Player: Joe Flacco.

Year: 2016.

Yardage: 4,317.

Buffalo Bills

Player: Josh Allen.

Year: 2020.

Yardage: 4,544.

Carolina Panthers

Player: Steve Beuerlein.

Year: 1999.

Yardage: 4,436.

Chicago Bears

Player: Erik Kramer.

Year: 1995.

Yardage: 3,838.

Cincinnati Bengals

Player: Joe Burrow.

Year: 2021.

Yardage: 4,611.

Cleveland Browns

Player: Brian Sipe.

Year: 1980.

Yardage: 4,132.

Dallas Cowboys

Player: Tony Romo.

Year: 2012.

Yardage: 4,903.

Denver Broncos

Player: Peyton Manning.

Year: 2013.

Yardage: 5,477,

Detroit Lions

Player: Matthew Stafford.

Year: 2011.

Yardage: 5,038.

Green Bay Packers

Player: Aaron Rodgers.

Year: 2011.

Yardage: 4,643.

Houston Texans

Player: Deshaun Watson.

Year: 2020.

Yardage: 4,823.

Indianapolis Colts

Player: Andrew Luck.

Year: 2014.

Yardage: 4,761.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Player: Blake Bortles.

Year: 2015.

Yardage: 4,428.

Kansas City Chiefs

Player: Patrick Mahomes.

Year: 2022.

Yardage: 5,250.

Las Vegas Raiders

Player: Derek Carr.

Year: 2021.

Yardage: 4,804.

Los Angeles Chargers

Player: Justin Herbert.

Year: 2021.

Yardage: 5,014.

Los Angeles Rams

Player: Matthew Stafford.

Year: 2021.

Yardage: 4,886.

Miami Dolphins

Player: Dan Marino

Year: 1984.

Yardage: 5,084.

Minnesota Vikings

Player: Daunte Culpepper.

Year: 2004.

Yardage: 4,717.

New England Patriots

Player: Tom Brady.

Year: 2011.

Yardage: 5,235.

New York Giants

Player: Eli Manning.

Year: 2011.

Yardage: 4,933.

New York Jets

Player: Joe Namath.

Year: 1967

Yardage: 4,007.

Philadelphia Eagles

Player: Carson Wentz.

Year: 2019.

Yardage: 4,039.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Player: Ben Roethlisberger.

Year: 2018.

Yardage: 5,129.

San Francisco 49ers

Player: Jeff Garcia.

Year: 2000.

Yardage: 4,278.

Seattle Seahawks

Player: Geno Smith.

Year: 2022.

Yardage: 4,282.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player: Tom Brady.

Year: 2021.

Yardage: 5,316.

Tennessee Titans

Player: Warren Moon.

Year: 1991.

Yardage: 4,690.

Washington Commanders

Player: Kirk Cousins.

Year: 2016.

Yardage: 4,917.

