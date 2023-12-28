Shorthanded Texas A&M football team bested by No. 20 Oklahoma State in Texas Bowl rematch

The Jimbo Fisher era at Texas A&M has finally come to an end following the Texas Bowl which concluded the 2023 season on Wednesday night in Houston.

No. 20 Oklahoma State (10-4) defeated the Aggies (7-6) by a final score of 31-23 at NRG Stadium. The Cowboys earned revenge from the 2019 Texas Bowl, which Texas A&M won 24-21.

Wednesday’s SEC versus Big 12 showdown began with a somber start as Aggies sophomore quarterback Jaylen Henderson injured his right arm on the first snap of the game. He did not return and true freshman Marcel Reed took over as starting quarterback for the remainder of the contest.

Five plays stuck out for Texas A&M as highlights of the game. First, junior wide receiver Moose Muhammad III hauled in an incredible 29-yard one-handed reception in the second quarter.

Next, freshman defensive back Dalton Brooks reeled in his first collegiate interception to begin the second half. Then in the third period, Reed took off down the right sideline and galloped into the end zone for a 20-yard rushing touchdown. About four minutes into the fourth quarter, graduate student Sam Mathews recorded the first interception of his Texas A&M career.

Finally, junior kicker Randy Bond tallied a hat trick with three field goals. His final boot of the night came with 5:07 remaining and bounced off the crossbar and in from 51 yards out to set a new Texas Bowl record.

While there may have been positive plays along the way, the Aggies were ultimately overmatched against Oklahoma State. Texas A&M had only 48 scholarship players in uniform on Wednesday.

Aggies interim head coach Elijah Robinson now departs the program to become defensive coordinator at Syracuse. He led Texas A&M to a 1-2 overall record during his short tenure at the helm.

As the calendar turns to 2024 in a couple of days, the Mike Elko era in College Station officially begins. Elko was interviewed during the Texas Bowl on ESPN and his outlook for the future of Aggies football should get the 12th Man very excited.

“We’ve gotta become what we’re capable of becoming, that’s the biggest thing,” Elko said on ESPN. “This program is capable of being a team that is in the playoff and competing for national championships every year, but we’re not that right now. We’ve gotta recognize that, roll up our sleeves and go to work to become what we should be.”

Below are the Texas A&M critical contributors from the game:

Reed: 20-33 pass attempts, 361 yards passing, 29 yards rushing and 1 TD

Amari Daniels: 8 carries for 29 yards rushing and 1 TD, 1 catch for 34 yards

Jahdae Walker: 8 catches for 137 yards

