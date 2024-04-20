Sheffield United vs Burnley LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more

(Getty Images)

This year sees Manchester City try to defend their crown and claim a historic fourth title in succession. Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering City, who also won the Champions League and FA Cup last season, will have to see off Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and the rest to claim an unprecedented sixth league title in seven years.

Meanwhile Luton Town are making their first appearance in the Premier League, having risen from non-league in an incredible decade of progress. They followed Championship winners Burnley and second-placed Sheffield United in earning promotion to the top flight.

Sheffield United FC - Burnley FC

Burnley have had a slight upturn in form and have only lost one of their last six Premier League fixtures, but Vincent Kompany will be thinking his side should have more points on the board after their previous two outings (winning one and losing one). It has been a period to forget for Arijanet Muric, who gifted Dominic Calvert-Lewin the winning goal in a 1-0 loss to fellow strugglers Everton before scoring a calamitous own goal to help Brighton claim a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor, with the Clarets ahead at the time. As a result, Burnley would've been right behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest but are instead six points from safety. A repeat of their 5-0 win over the Blades in the reverse fixture would boost confidence levels. However, anything else would make it difficult for them to escape relegation with just a handful of matches remaining, especially with three of the top seven and Forest left to play.

The Blades' winless run in the Premier League extended to eight games after a 2-0 loss to Brentford in previous last outing, with their last victory coming against relegation rivals Luton Town in February. Chris Wilder's men did collect respectable draws against Bournemouth, Fulham and Chelsea. However, they must quickly turn one point into three to stand any chance of climbing off the bottom of the table and avoid an immediate return to the Championship. United are 10 points from safely with just six games remaining and face a Burnley side just four points and one place above them. It's a must-win match for the Blades, who face trips to Manchester United and Newcastle United next.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Premier League clash between Sheffield United and Burnley at Bramall Lane.

