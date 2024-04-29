Sheff Utd 'have been miles off it' - Shearer

[BBC]

Newly relegated Sheffield United have now conceded 97 goals in 35 Premier League games this season, after being on the receiving end of a 5-1 thumping against Newcastle United at St James' Park.

Anel Ahmedhodzic was the only Blades player to get on the scoresheet, after giving the visitors a deserved early lead in the fifth minute, but former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer has been criticising the visitors' "dreadful" second-half performance.

"They actually did really well in the first half," Shearer told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily Sports Report. "They got their goal and perhaps should have scored another two or three more goals, because they hit the woodwork and created some really good chances.

"They had Newcastle on the ropes in that first half, but in the second half they were really dreadful. They were back to their normal self. It looked like every attack that Newcastle had, Sheffield United would concede.

"There is nothing unlucky about what they have done this season - they just haven't been good enough.

"You cannot go into games hoping that you are going to score three or four goals to try to get a point - but that is effectively what they were going to have to do this season.

"I mean, 97 goals tells its own story. They have been dreadful at the back in almost every game they have played in. They have been miles off it."

