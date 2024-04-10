She Ditched Running After She Found Out Cyclists Have More Fun and Has Been Riding Ever Since

Name: Donna R. Meier

Age: 63

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Owner of boutique fitness studio, personal trainer, and spinning instructor

Time Cycling: About 24 years

Reason for Cycling: I needed a new physical challenge, as running was killing my knees. Then I found cycling.

I found cycling rather accidentally. In 1995, I had my third child at 35 years old, and I had gained a lot of weight. I was ready to change how I worked out and ate. I knew I had an athlete inside me—I was a tomboy as a kid, and had always been active.

I had started playing tennis, and running in my 30s. However, running was not my favorite sport. On one occasion I saw a group of cyclists, and they seemed to be having more fun riding than I was running. That’s when I knew I should try cycling.



In 1996, my husband was training for an adventure race in Australia. He invited me to indoor cycling classes and to mountain bike with him. I couldn’t dedicate too much time to riding, though, as I was raising three young children at the time.

But then in 1999, I watched the Tour de France, and knew that’s what I wanted to do—ride a road bike far and fast. I traded in my mountain bike for my first road bike, a Trek 1500. It was slow and heavy, but it made me strong.

As I rode that bike, I realized I was good at cycling. I signed up for a century ride, and a few months after that, I joined my first cycling team.

By my 40s, I found my sport, and I’ve never looked back.

I started riding with my first cycling team in 2000. At first, I only rode on Sunday’s, and didn’t use any training plans.

I did several charity rides over the years to support causes like multiple sclerosis, diabetes, and cancer. Then in 2017, I had a chance to ride in the French Alps with a cycling adventure company following the Tour de France. I climbed Col de la Bonette and Alpe d’Huez, which were the most epic climbs ever for me!

I ride with an attitude of gratitude today. At almost 64 years old, I’m thankful cycling has gotten me through menopause without too much trouble. I also believe in weight training and love to teach spinning classes several days a week.

I suffer from mild depression, and am also grateful as cycling has also gotten me through bouts of depression. The rhythm of pedaling, the feeling of sweating, and team camaraderie are all just perfect for me to remain mentally healthy.

Today I ride four days a week (roughly 160 miles) and I feel great. I prepare for my weekly rides in advance. I lay my cycling gear the night before, and I clean my chain and my bike if needed. I also try to get a good night’s sleep and eat a healthy dinner.

I feel very fortunate that I found cycling—it’s just so natural for my body. Cycling gives me freedom, makes me feel strong, empowered, and confident. I’ve learned how strong I am physically and mentally, and it really keeps me healthy and fit. I never realized I could be so athletic and competitive.

These three tips have made my cycling journey a success:

1. Be consistent

For staying fit over 60, my mantras are: “just keep moving” and “it’s never too late to start.” I don’t have as much endurance today, and it takes me longer to recover, but I still ride hard and love cycling. You have to build a nice cycling aerobic base, and then, the more you ride the better you get and the more endurance and strength you build. Some days you may not want to get out of bed and ride. If you feel well, get out of bed and go! You won’t be sorry you did.

2. Get a good bike fit



You want your bike to feel comfortable. A good bike fit can make all of the difference in your comfort and strength.

3. Cross train in the gym

Athletes should strength and cross train and stretch to decrease risk of injury, build muscle, and just feel good.

Donna’s Must-Have Gear

→ Kask Mojito Helmet : It has kept me safe through a few crashes, so it’s definitely worth it!

→ Tifosi Sunglasses : I love their sunglasses. The fit and the price are perfect.

→ Rapha Essentials Case: It keeps my phone dry during our massive rain storms and protects it if a crash happens. It’s sturdy and reliable and fits perfectly in my back pocket.

We want to hear how cycling changed you! Send your story and submit your photos to us via this web form. We’ll pick one each week to highlight on the site.



