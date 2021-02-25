SheBelieves Cup: Alex Morgan scores first USWNT goal since becoming a mom

Nine months after giving birth to her first child, Alex Morgan returned to the score sheet for the USWNT on Wednesday. She picked a good day to do it.

Facing Argentina in the final of the 2021 SheBelieves Cup, Morgan scored her first international goal since the arrival of her daughter Charlie Elena Carrasco last May. The goal made it 5-0 for the U.S. in the final stretch of a one-sided match, but it was still impressive from the USWNT star:

Entering the SheBelieves Cup, Morgan had appeared in just one USWNT friendly since the arrival of her daughter, though she also made some club appearances with Tottenham Hotspur. Her last international goal was all the way back against England in the semifinal of the 2019 Women's World Cup, a span of more than 19 months.

The goal also gave Morgan sole possession of fifth place on the USWNT's all-time scoring list with 108 goals, breaking a tie with Michelle Akers. The only USWNT players with more goals than Morgan: Abby Wambach, Mia Hamm, Kristine Lilly and Carli Lloyd. It's a formidable group, and yet Morgan has averaged more goals per match in her career than all of them except Wambach.

The goal also came a month and a half after Morgan and her family tested positive for COVID-19.

Morgan's accomplishment didn't go unnoticed by teammates past and present:

A few minutes after Morgan's goal, the USWNT finished off a 6-0 win for its fourth SheBelieves Cup title in the event's six years of existence. The U.S. did not allow a single goal in the event hosted by U.S. Soccer, having also beat Canada 1-0 and Brazil 2-0.

It had been 19 months since Alex Morgan scored a goal for USWNT. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

