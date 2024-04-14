Shattenkirk fined for action against Penguins’ Bunting

This article originally appeared on PittsburghHockeyNOW.com.

Defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk of the Boston Bruins has been fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for a move he made against Pittsburgh Penguins winger Michael Bunting during Saturday’s game at PPG Paints Arena.

Shattenkirk was fined $2,734.38, the maximum allowed, on Sunday for what was called unsportsmanlike conduct at 19:37 of the first period Saturday.

Bunting made some contact with Bruins goaltender Linus Ullmark, and Shattenkirk apparently responded with hit on the wrist to Bunting while Shattenkirk was on the bench.

